NESG: Economic Summit to Tackle Policy Reversal, Adherence to Transformation Agenda

James Emejo in Abuja





The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has concluded plans to host the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31).

With the theme, “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030”, the event seeks to explore how Nigeria can entrench reform-minded governance, reduce policy reversals, and ensure reforms are citizen-centred, inclusive, and results-driven.

NESG disclosed this in a statement signed by acting Head, Strategic Communication and Advocacy, NESG, Ms. Ayanyinka Ayanlowo.

She said the event remained a pivotal opportunity to recommit to the country’s transformation agenda.

She stressed that as the premier private sector-led think tank and policy advocacy institution, NESG remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering inclusive, transformative economic growth through continuous dialogue and partnership.

The August event scheduled to take place from October 6–8, 2025, will bring together key national and international stakeholders including business leaders, policymakers, civil society actors, academics, and youth to reimagine Nigeria’s economic direction amid shifting global paradigms and domestic priorities.

Ayanlowo said this year’s edition comes at a critical time when the nation strives to consolidate the gains of past reforms, safeguard macroeconomic stability, and lay the groundwork for sustained and inclusive prosperity.

She said the theme underscored the imperative to entrench bold, systemic reforms that translate into real, measurable development outcomes for all Nigerians.

She said, “Guided by the strategic pillars of Reforms, Resilience, and Results, NES #31 will serve as a rallying point for reinforcing economic resilience and building national consensus on the policy and institutional changes needed to secure Nigeria’s economic future.

“Over the years, NESG has served as a trusted platform for major reform milestones—spanning telecommunications, banking, maritime, agriculture, and energy.

“Yet, sustaining momentum requires more than bold ideas; it demands institutional continuity, political will, and active citizen participation.

“NES #31 will explore how Nigeria can entrench reform-minded governance, reduce policy reversals, and ensure reforms are citizen-centred, inclusive, and results-driven.”