Kola-Olusanya: How Effective Waste Management Can Unlock Economic Growth in Nigeria

Prof. Anthony Kola-Olusanya is a professor of Environmental Sustainability and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Partnership at Osun State University. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, he explained why Nigeria must adopt effective waste management systems, including recycling and material sorting, to reduce environmental pollution, unlock economic opportunities, and foster innovation and job creation. Excerpts:

Environmental sustainability is still an issue in this clime. How do you think the industries can contribute to the green economy and ensure sustainability to impact the people?

Industries can contribute to the green economy and ensure sustainability by adopting eco-friendly practices and investing in renewable energy. Transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power can significantly reduce carbon emissions. This shift, while mitigating climate change, creates new jobs in the green energy sector, benefiting the economy and communities. Another vital contribution is the implementation of sustainable manufacturing processes, which focus on minimising waste, recycling materials, and reducing water usage through efficient production techniques. By embracing circular economy principles, companies can also design products that are easier to repair, recycle, or repurpose, thereby reducing the environmental footprint. Additionally, local communities and government partnerships are essential for promoting sustainability. In this way, industries support community-based ecological projects, including tree planting, conservation efforts, and educational programs focused on sustainability.

These initiatives promote a culture of environmental stewardship and have a direct impact on local populations. Another means of ensuring the crucial role of sustainability is the adoption of green supply chain practices. This way, industries reduce their ecological impact by responsibly sourcing materials and ensuring suppliers adhere to environmental standards. This approach supports sustainable practices globally and builds a reputation for corporate responsibility. Lastly, transparency and reporting on environmental performance help hold industries accountable and build trust with consumers and stakeholders. Transparency and accountability are strengthened through regular publication of sustainability reports and setting measurable goals for reducing emissions and waste, demonstrating a commitment to the green economy, and inspiring others to follow suit.

How do you measure the environmental impact of an organisation, and what metrics do you use to track progress towards sustainability goals?

To measure the environmental impact of a business or organisation, several key metrics are used to track progress towards sustainability goals. One primary metric is carbon footprint, which measures the total greenhouse gas emissions produced by the organisation. This includes direct and indirect emissions from operations, such as electricity consumption and activities within the supply chain. Another critical metric is energy consumption. Tracking the amount and types of energy used helps identify opportunities for reducing energy usage and shifting to renewable sources. This metric often includes monitoring the electricity, gas, and fuel consumption of all operations. Meanwhile, an essential metric is water usage. The expectation here is that businesses measure the volume of water used in their processes and implement strategies to reduce consumption, such as water recycling and efficient usage practices. Tracking water usage helps ensure responsible management of this vital resource.

Other metrics that provide insights into the sustainability of an organisation are waste generation and management. The total amount of waste produced, the percentage of waste recycled, and the effectiveness of waste reduction initiatives all constitute measurable metrics. Reducing waste and increasing recycling rates significantly contribute to achieving sustainability goals. Resource efficiency is another crucial metric, focusing on the efficient use of materials and minimising waste. This includes tracking the amount of raw materials used and the waste generated per unit of production. Lastly, monitoring supply chain sustainability is crucial, and this involves assessing the environmental practices of suppliers and ensuring they align with the organisation’s sustainability standards. Metrics might include the environmental certifications of suppliers, their energy and water usage, and their waste management practices. With these metrics, businesses can set specific, measurable sustainability goals and regularly track progress, making adjustments to enhance their environmental performance.

How can individuals contribute to environmental sustainability in their daily lives, both at home and in the workplace?

Individuals can contribute to environmental sustainability in their daily lives by adopting energy-saving habits at home and outside of their homes. Intangible actions, such as simply turning off lights when not in use, using energy-efficient appliances, and setting thermostats to a lower temperature, can significantly reduce household energy consumption. Additionally, opting for renewable energy sources, like solar panels, can further minimise environmental impact. Another effective way to contribute to sustainability is by reducing waste through recycling and composting, thereby diverting waste from landfills. Purchasing products with minimal packaging and choosing reusable items over single-use plastics also helps minimise waste generation. Additionally, repairing and repurposing items instead of discarding them promotes a circular economy. In addition, individuals can promote sustainability in the workplace by encouraging and participating in recycling programs. Reducing paper usage by opting for digital documents and printing only when necessary, can significantly reduce waste and support company policies that prioritize sustainability, such as energy-efficient lighting and office equipment.

Another point is that the transportation choices of individuals play a crucial role in sustainability. Individuals can reduce their carbon footprint by using public transport, carpooling, biking, or walking instead of driving alone. For longer distances, choosing fuel-efficient or electric vehicles can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Lastly, supporting sustainable practices extends to consumption habits. Individuals can make environmentally conscious choices by buying locally produced and organic foods, supporting companies with sustainable practices, and reducing meat consumption. By making these mindful choices, individuals help drive demand for sustainable products and practices, contributing to a more significant positive environmental impact.

How integrated is Nigeria in the circular economy, and how do you think the country can benefit from this?

Nigeria can integrate into the circular economy by adopting practices that promote recycling, reuse, and sustainable resource management. Developing comprehensive waste management systems is crucial, which includes establishing recycling facilities and encouraging the collection and sorting of recyclable materials. By transforming waste into valuable resources, Nigeria can reduce environmental pollution and create new economic opportunities. Investing in sustainable industries, such as renewable energy and sustainable agriculture, is another way Nigeria can integrate into the circular economy. Supporting the growth of these sectors not only helps reduce reliance on non-renewable resources but also fosters innovation and job creation. For example, promoting solar energy and organic farming techniques can lead to more resilient and sustainable economic development. The promotion of eco-design and responsible consumption is also essential for a circular economy.

Businesses should be encouraged to design durable, repairable, and recyclable products to extend the lifecycle of goods. Additionally, raising consumer awareness about the benefits of sustainable products and practices can drive demand for environmentally friendly options. Nigeria can also benefit from the circular economy through improved resource efficiency. By maximising the use of materials and minimising waste, the country can reduce its dependency on raw material imports and enhance economic resilience. This approach leads to business cost savings and supports a more sustainable and self-sufficient economy. Lastly, integrating into the circular economy can enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness. As international markets increasingly favour sustainable practices, Nigerian businesses that adopt circular economy principles can access new markets and investment opportunities. This integration will position Nigeria as a leader in sustainability, attracting global partnerships and fostering long-term economic growth.

The target date for achieving the SDGs is 2030. How has Nigeria fared?

Despite notable challenges, Nigeria has made commendable progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, driven by the collective efforts of government agencies, higher education institutions, and non-governmental organisations. Initiatives led by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs), along with collaborations with civil society and international partners, have yielded advancements in immunisation, disease control, and climate commitments. Nevertheless, systemic issues still hinder broader progress. Over 130 million Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty, and hunger remains a serious concern due to conflict, climate shocks, and agricultural underperformance.

Although some health indicators have improved, maternal mortality rates and health infrastructure gaps persist. In education, expanding access and enrollment faces setbacks from underfunding, insecurity, and the large number of out-of-school children. NGOs are vital in promoting gender equality, youth empowerment, and sustainable agriculture, while government programmes focus on water access, sanitation, and renewable energy. However, implementation gaps, weak governance, and limited data continue to impede sustained progress. Currently, Nigeria is not on track to meet most SDGs by 2030, but ongoing efforts from both state and non-state actors create a foundation for more accelerated and inclusive development through improved financing, policy coherence, and subnational coordination.