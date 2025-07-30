KCOSA Celebrates Significant Milestone with Awards, Empowerment

Mary Nnah

In a heartwarming display of unity and dedication, the Kuramo College Old Students Association (KCOSA) recently celebrated a milestone event that showcased the power of collective effort and commitment to a common goal.

The 2025 Merit Awards and Achievers’ Night, recently held at the Galaxy Event Centre, Ojota, Lagos, reflected the association’s growth and progress under the leadership of its outgoing president, Mr. Felix Uweribeno.

As Uweribeno reflected on his two-year tenure, he couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and accomplishment.

His leadership transformed the association’s financial fortunes and restored its dignity. The association’s numerical strength also increased from 170 to 312 members, just as debts were paid off.

The association also donated two sets of public address devices to the junior and senior school, procured 50 chairs and tables for students, paid the salary of an English teacher for the junior school for a year, and printed and distributed over 1,000 notebooks for both schools, among other things.

One of the most significant moments of the evening was the empowerment initiative, where 11 members received N100,000 each.

The gesture demonstrated the association’s commitment to supporting its members, and served as a reminder that collective efforts can lead to tangible benefits.

Uweribeno described it as a historic moment for KCOSA, as it was the first time such an initiative has been undertaken.

The outgoing president also spoke about the challenges he faced during his tenure, including resistance from some members who refused to hand over documents and cooperate with the administration. However, he remained resolute and worked tirelessly to ensure the association’s success against all odds.

As Uweribeno passed the torch to the new leadership, led by Anthony Edet, he expressed confidence that the incoming administration would build on the foundation laid by his team.

Edet, in his acceptance speech, emphasised the importance of unity and member engagement, pledging to bring back the “KCOSA spirit” and ensure that every member feels valued and supported.

“Our first initiative is to bring back members. This year, we will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of this great association, and we need your support. We cannot achieve any of these goals without your full support,” Edet said.

He also stressed the importance of financial contributions, noting that “no ship can sail without fuel, and our financial contribution is the fuel we need.”

On his vision for KCOSA, Edet said, “my vision is for us to be united. I want to ignite that KCOSA spirit – the team bonding, we want to bring it back. We want every member to be happy. And where possible, we want to also assist our members and connect them to where they are supposed to be.”

Edet noted that associations like KCOSA can play a significant role in promoting economic growth by leveraging the expertise and resources of its members.

An awardee Miss Elizabeth Jimmy Udoh, a founding member of KCOSA, expressed joy and gratitude for being recognised by the association.

“I think the award has been long overdue,” she said, highlighting her contributions to the association’s growth and unity.

Udoh’s message to fellow members was a call to action: “Let’s come together, bury our differences, and work as a team to achieve our vision.”

When asked how she planned to use her recognition to do more for the association, Udoh said, “after I served two terms, we decided to sit back and allow the younger ones to take over. And then we formed something known as the elders’ forum, which we guide and direct, and then see which way we can also contribute to uniting all chapters and the growth of the association.”

Udoh’s words resonated with the audience, emphasising the importance of unity and collective effort.

As KCOSA embarks on a new chapter, its members are poised to make a positive impact not only on their individual lives but also on the broader society. With a diverse range of professionals, including architects, scientists, medical doctors, and lawyers, the association is well-equipped to contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development.

As the association celebrates its10th anniversary soon, its members are committed to continuing their journey of growth, unity, and service to their alma mater and the wider community. With a renewed sense of purpose and determination, KCOSA is poised to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.