House Committee Summons Oyetola, NIWA MD Over Lack of Operationalisation of Baro Port

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port, Tuesday, summoned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, to appear before it over lack of Operationalisation of the multi-billion Naira Baro inland port project.

The committee was of the opinion the project cannot be allowed to waste away despite the billions already spent on it.

To this end, the committee also directed NIWA to provide all relevant documents relating to the planning, construction, handover, and current state of the port, which was initiated to ease the pressure on seaports and open up inland waterway transportation.

It therefore gave NIWA and the ministry seven days to submit all relevant documents, including contract papers, project scope, payment history, inspection reports, photographs, and any correspondence indicating the port was ever officially declared operational.

Its Chairman, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi issued the summons during an investigative hearing held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

He said: “We need everything, the full contract files, evaluation reports, evidence of what was done and what was not done. We are asking for all relevant documents as far as the Baro Port is concerned.

“We are not here to fight anybody. This committee is very serious with our job. The Managing Director and the Minister are summoned to appear. The matter has been referred to this committee and we are going to do our work thoroughly.

“We want to know how much was paid to the contractor. We want the financial breakdown. Let’s stop playing games. Somebody must take responsibility for what is clearly a scandal.

“This is a very serious matter. We cannot allow a project that has gulped several billions of naira to go to waste. This House will not accept it. We have a responsibility to the Nigerian people to ensure that this kind of waste does not continue unchecked,” he added.

Lawmakers at the session expressed disappointment over what they described as inconsistencies in claims about the port’s completion and usability.

They wondered why a port said to have been completed and handed over would remain non-operational, especially as there was no evidence of cargo movement or accessibility via road.

The Committee agreed to go beyond oral assurances and examine actual evidence of readiness and functionality.

The lawmakers noted the Baro Port project, which has reportedly gulped billions of naira, was originally conceived to decongest seaports and facilitate inland water cargo operations

Meanwhile, NIWA attributed the continued non-operation of the Port to severe access limitations, siltation of the waterways, vandalised rail links, and security vulnerabilities, despite the project’s physical completion.

Oyebamiji, who was represented by General Manager, Ports and Environmental Services, Agbahe Fidelis, said the facility, although commissioned in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, remained idle due to a combination of critical infrastructure deficits.