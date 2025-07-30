FGCKADOSA Alumni Award Scholarships, Pledge Over 1,000 Computer Laptops to Students 

Funmi Ogundare

The Federal Government College, Kaduna, received a major boost, Tuesday as its old students awarded over N7 million in scholarships and cash awards to students, with a pledge to provide more than 1,000 computer laptops to aid learning across the college.

The donations made at the school’s annual speech and prize-giving day, was held at the college premises organised by the Federal Government College Kaduna Old Students’ Association (FGCKADOSA). The celebration brought together prominent alumni, including Major General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, and former Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Saminu Turaki, who chaired the programme.

Turaki adopted the school’s best student, Joseph Dominion Obi, offering him a full university scholarship. Obi also received an additional N1 million scholarship from another alumnus, as well as nearly N600,000 in cash prizes for his academic excellence.

In a major gesture, Turaki and his 1980 graduating set promised to deliver over 1,000 laptops to all students by the next academic year. “The move will go a long way in transforming digital learning and set an example for other public schools,” he stated.

In his keynote titled ‘The Making of Leaders and My FGC Kaduna Experience’, the Guest Speaker, Major General Ibrahim emphasised the role of mentorship, quality education and leadership, urging students to strive for greatness and view alumni as examples of success.

In his remarks, FGCKADOSA Global President, Mr. Seyi Gambo, stressed the importance of alumni support for public schools, citing the recent sponsorship of four students and two coaches by the association to represent Nigeria at an international robotics competition in California, a first in the school’s history.

The school’s Principal, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, expressed gratitude to the alumni, describing the day as a milestone in the school’s history. He commended the leadership of FGCKADOSA, the inspirational message from Ibrahim, and Turaki’s game-changing laptop pledge, saying it all underscored a bright future for the students and Nigerian education at large.