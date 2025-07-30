FG Okays Automatic Employment, Scholarships, Cash Awards for 200 NYSC Honourees

•Gives employment to 10 physically challenged ex-corps members

•President pledges commitment to youth development, national unity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved the immediate employment of 200 recipients of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) President’s Honours Award into the federal civil service, and a N250,000 cash award and postgraduate scholarships for each beneficiary.

Tinubu also announced automatic employment for 10 physically challenged ex-corps members, who sustained injuries in the line of duty, describing them as heroes whose sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Represented by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, at the combined 2020–2023 NYSC President’s Honours Award ceremony held in Abuja, the president said the gesture was a demonstration of government’s commitment to youth development and national service.

He praised the awardees for their patriotism, discipline, selflessness, and exemplary service, stating that their sacrifices are critical to the country’s social cohesion and long-term prosperity.

Tinubu stated, “The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission have been directed to immediately commence the employment process.

“In appreciation of their service to the nation, all honourees will receive N250,000. Each award recipient will also be granted a scholarship to pursue postgraduate programmes up to PhD level in any university in the country.”

Tinubu said his government had designed several youth-centred initiatives across education, skills development, technology, and entrepreneurship to harness the energy of Nigerian youth.

“We remain firm in our resolve to put young people at the forefront of our economic and national development agenda,” he stated.

The president urged Nigerian youths to remain optimistic, warning against those who seek to destabilise the country.

“Have faith in Nigeria. Our unity is our greatest strength,” he said.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended Tinubu’s dedication to uplifting Nigerian youth, citing recent increases in corps members’ monthly allowances from N33,000 to N77,000.

Olawande said, “This is not a political gesture but a clear response to economic realities and a show of appreciation for the contributions of our young people.”

The minister praised the NYSC for producing generations of committed young Nigerians who had impacted underserved communities through healthcare, education, and civic engagement.

Olawande also acknowledged ongoing legislative support for the Ministry of Youth Development and pledged continued reforms in areas, such as renewable energy, digital skills, and youth entrepreneurship.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, described Nigerian youth as “the vital force for our collective progress and preservation of national unity”.

Nafiu explained that the 200 honourees were selected through a rigorous screening process that assessed their service impact, leadership, and commitment to community development, while 10 additional honourees under the NYSC Hope Alive programme were recognised for continuing to serve, despite injuries sustained in the course of duty.

Nafiu said, “These young Nigerians are not just awardees, they are heroes of our republic.”

He paid tribute to four corps members who lost their lives in active service.

The director-general disclosed that in 2025 alone, over 6,000 medical personnel, including 2,319 doctors, were deployed through the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), reaching more than four million Nigerians with free medical services, health education, and disease prevention.

He stated that NYSC’s entrepreneurship and skills acquisition programmes had been revamped to reflect digital and market-driven demands, training over 250,000 corps members annually.

“We are not just producing graduates; we are producing problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders,” he said.

The NYSC boss further expressed hope that the pending NYSC Trust Fund Bill would soon be signed into law, offering sustainable financial support for post-service enterprise and youth reintegration.

Addressing the honourees directly, he said, “You may have left the khaki behind, but you now wear the confidence of a great nation. This award is not just a reward; it is a responsibility. You are ambassadors of unity and innovators of hope.”

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, Ezieme Francis Uba expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, “Nothing gives greater joy than seeing your efforts rewarded. I thank the president, my family, and friends for this honour. It is a motivation to do more.”

Among the awardees were six top-performing corps members, including Nunaya Polycarp Nunaya (Adamawa, served in Kwara); Okpogbo Alvin Chinedu (Imo, served in Cross River); Dr. Ugwa Obinna Mark (Abia, served in Cross River); Rabiu Quadri Mayokun (Osun, served in Rivers); Akase Pati Ence Nguwasen (Benue, served in Gombe), and Igwe Anne Chikaodi (Enugu, served in Sokoto).