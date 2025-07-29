TCN, Kano Resolve Litigation Hindering Transmission Line Project

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Kano Region, and the Kano State Ministry of Land and Physical Planning have reached an agreement to resolve legal disputes that had stalled the Kumbotso–Rimin Zakara 330kV transmission line project.

The meeting, held last week was convened by the ministry to address litigation surrounding land ownership and compensation, which had significantly delayed progress, a statement by the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Kano state government will compensate individuals whose cases remain under legal consideration and provide alternative land to affected parties. The resolution removes the final obstacles to the project’s completion.

“TCN is optimistic that the agreement will accelerate work on the transmission line, which is critical to improving electricity infrastructure and supporting industrial development in the northern parts of the nation. The development is a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to further strengthen the national grid,” it stated.

Meanwhile, TCN has announced that a vandal was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise transmission Tower 34 along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV Transmission Line in Ebonyi state.

“The body of the electrocuted vandal hanging on the tower has since been brought down. TCN has consistently warned against such acts, emphasising the potentially fatal consequences of tampering with transmission infrastructure, which carries high voltages critical to national development and poses significant risks to health and safety,” the company stated.