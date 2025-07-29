Sokoto Govt Revs Up Transportation Sector with 30 New Mass Transit Buses, E-Ticketing System

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Sokoto State Government has released 30 additional mass transit buses to enhance inter-state and intra-city transportation in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammed Gobir, presented the keys to the State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Bala Kokani.

A statement by Abubakar Bawa, the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokot, said the new buses are part of the state government’s efforts to improve the mass transit system and reduce the hardship faced by passengers.

The buses come with an e-ticketing system, which allows passengers to book and pay for their transport fares online.

He further said the e-ticketing system will ensure transparency and accountability in the day-to-day operation of the state’s mass transit service. He urged the Ministry of Transportation to ensure effective supervision and regular maintenance of the buses, emphasizing that they were purchased with taxpayers’ money.

“The e-ticketing system will also ensure that passengers can conveniently book and pay for their transport fares online without any difficulty,” Gobir explained. “This will reduce the stress and hassle associated with manual ticketing and make our transportation system more efficient and convenient.”

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Bala Kokani, assured that the vehicles would be properly maintained. He praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his consistent support to the mass transit sector, which has improved the comfort and convenience of passengers.

“I want to assure His Excellency that we will protect these vehicles just as we protect our personal property,” Kokani affirmed. “We will ensure that they are properly maintained and serviced to provide safe and reliable transportation to the people of Sokoto State.”

This initiative is part of the administration’s efforts to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal and improve the standard of living in Sokoto State. Since its inception, the Gov. Ahmed Aliyu-led administration has procured 70 mass transit vehicles, including 50 buses and 20 Toyota Camrys.

The release of the new buses and the launch of the e-ticketing system demonstrate the state government’s commitment to providing efficient and convenient transportation services to the people of Sokoto State.