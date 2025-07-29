Pan Ocean, Oil Sector Stakeholders Fete NNPC Chair

Peter Uzoho

Pan Ocean & Newcross Companies recently gathered stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry in Lagos to celebrate and bid farewell to the company’s former Director and current Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Alhaji Kida Musa for his contributions to the organisation.

Musa served the Pan Ocean/Newcross Group for 15 months as the director of technical and sustainability after his retirement from TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited in 2020.

Speaking at a send-forth ceremony organised to honour Musa, Chairman of Pan Ocean & Newcross Companies, Dr Festus Fadeyi, who recalled the beautiful experiences he had with Musa when he first joined the organisation, thanked his ex employee for making significant contributions that led to landmark transformation in the company.

While congratulating Musa on his recent well-deserved appointment as NNPCL chairman, Fadeyi said Pan Ocean experienced growth amid a complex yet dynamic energy landscape marked by regulatory changes, asset consolidations, and industry-wide transition.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved appointment as the chairman of NNPC Limited. Thank you for all your time and contribution. Please remember that you will always be a valued part of our team from now and forever,” he said.

In her remarks, the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser at Pan Ocean, Mrs Folashade Alli, appreciated Musa for his impactful service and contribution to the company during his short stay with them.

Describing their ex director as an extraordinary man, Alli said Musa immediately established the group technical and sustainability committee at Pan Ocean and immediately transformed the way reporting was done at the board.

She narrated: “Mr. Kida, when he joined Pan Ocean and Newcross Group of Companies, less than 15 months ago, even though his stay has been less than 15 months, I would say it has been very impactful.

“He is such an extraordinary man. When he immediately came on board, the first thing he did was to establish the Group Technical and Sustainability Committee and immediately transformed the way reporting was done at the board.”