Oluwagboye: Impact of Digitvant MFB’s Flagship Product has Extended Beyond Financial Lifeline

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Digitvant MFB, Mr Kayode John Oluwagboye, has said that the impact of its flagship product, Market Monie has extended beyond the financial lifeline the bank has given to over 50,000 businesses, but the dignity that is integral in its service.

Oluwagboye who stated this during a press conference to unveil the bank in Lagos, said while the bank is in business to make profit, it will not do so at the expense of the dignity and self esteem of its customers.

“This is one of the things that stand us out as you will hear from some of our customers during this event. This is because we are Digitvant Microfinance Bank: a digitally driven financial institution with a human heart. A key decision that the Board took at the very foundation of this bank is the appointment of a female Managing Director in person of Mrs. Florence Ogunyamoju. This was not a token appointment nor an affirmative action but a deliberate, strategic choice,” he said.

The bank, he added, will transform the financial lives of millions across Nigeria, directly and indirectly, starting from the informal markets, to emerging entrepreneurs, and those who might not be considered ‘attractive prospects’ by traditional banking structures.

“At Digitvant, we have not only opened our doors to the public; we have opened opportunities, pathways, and access points to dignity, growth, and financial inclusion for Nigerians.

“So how did we get here? We envisioned a bank that would meet people where they are: in their daily hustles, in the rhythm of market life, in the aspirations of micro and small business owners. A bank that would speak the language of simplicity, accessibility, and trust. A bank that would leverage digital tools not for elitism, but for empowerment. A bank they could call their own,” he said.

Speaking, the Managing Director of the bank, Mrs Florence Ogunyamoju said Digitvant MFB is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

She said the bank operate at the intersection of microfinance and digital innovation, offering a robust model that promotes economic empowerment and sustainable financial inclusion.

“So far, over 25,726 previously unbanked Nigerians have joined our platform—taking their first step toward structured financial planning. Credit alone isn’t enough. We promote financial wellness through Target Savings and Fixed Deposit Plans—helping individuals prepare for major life milestones such as school fees, business expansion, retirement, and more,” she said.