NPFL Summons Enyimba Over Ideye’s Poor Welfare Allegation

*Says clubs will forfeit three points for assaulting referees

*Remo to host Rivers Utd in 2025/26 season’s opener

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has summoned the Coordinator of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba to appear before it on Thursday to respond to the allegations of poor treatment of players of the professional league football club by the management by former Super Eagles player, Brown Ideye.

The NPFL Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, issued the directive yesterday while fielding questions from the media during the Annual General Meeting of the NPFL and the unveiling of the fixtures for the 2025/26 Match-day 1 fixtures.

Ideye had painted a harsh and embarrassing financial realities faced by players at Enyimba, alleging that the former CAF Champions League winners, never had regard for the welfare and motivation of professional footballers in Nigeria’s topflight league.

He alleged that Enyimba players received as paltry as ₦7,000 per day—an amount that could barely cover basic expenses.

“At Enyimba, we were receiving ₦7,000 a day. Sometimes it’s ₦8,000, sometimes not even ₦7,000. That’s not for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. That’s for the whole day,” Ideye said.

Elegbeleye said since Ideye’s allegation against Enyimba was already in the public domain, the Nigerian league outfit, Enyimba was duty bound to also state its own version of accounts.

“Brown Ideye is my very good friend. I would not be happy if they are treating him badly. Brown Ideye is a pride to us for coming to play in the Premier League

“I called the Coordinator of Enyimba, who is also the Sporting Director. I sent him a message ‘how can this happen’? He gave his own account which he published.

“I said ‘look, Brown’s account is in public domain. Post your own tweet in the public domain’. ‘Let us know if you are actually serious with what you are saying’. And I told him that the excuses he was giving to me still had some ‘K-Leg. So, he will need to come to us after this AGM. We have given him till Thursday to meet with us and answer that question,” Elegbeleye said.

He also added that he NPFL had devised a system where three points would be deducted from any club whose supporters invaded pitch or players assaulted or beat up match officials.

He said such measure would deter errant clubs than asking them to pay fines of N1 million or N5 million.

“Deducting three points is better than asking them to pay money. When you slap a referee or invade the pitch and then you ask them to pay N5 million or N1 million, the next home match, they will still do that. Anybody can pay N1 million, but no club will want to lose three points. “We have no regrets about that, we are resolute about it and we will stick to that,” Elegbeleye said.

The star match of the opening features announced yesterday by NPFL will pitch the defending champions, Remo Stars against former champions, Rivers United.

In other match day fixtures, Abia Warriors will meet Kano Pillars, Rangers will square up against Kun Khalifat, Wikki Tourists will meet Warri Wolves, Kwara United plays Ikorodu City while Shooting Stars of Ibadan will meet Bayelsa United.

NPFL Match-day 1

Abia Warriors vs Kano

Wikki vs Plateau United

Rangers vs Kun Khalifat

Remo Star vs Rivers Utd

Katsina Utd vs W’Wolves

Kwara Utd vs Ikorodu City

El Kanemi vs B’ Insurance

Shooting vs Bayelsa United

Barau vs Enyimba Intl

N’Tornadoes vs Nasarawa