Nigerians Must Go Protest in Ghana: FG to Evolve Diplomatic Resolution of Crisis

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigerian government has promised to handle the ongoing widespread protest by Ghanaians against Nigerians in their country diplomatically.

Some Ghanaians had accused several Nigerians living in Ghana of involvement in crime.

But the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said, “We will engage them diplomatically.”

Nigeria and Ghana, both colonised by Great Britain, had kept good relations since the days of colonialism, and remained best of allies.

However, recently there had been tension in the relationship, as Ghanaians, who at the peak of their country’s economic depression in the 1980s took refuge in Nigeria, attacked Nigerians staying in the country, alleging that they are involved in varied crimes.

Just last week, there was widespread protest in Ghana following repeated incidents of criminal activities blamed on foreign nationals.

Some Ghanaians had staged a protest at the popular Obra Spot in Accra, demanding the immediate expulsion of Nigerians from their country over alleged involvement in crime and social vices.

The protesters, who gathered in large numbers, displayed placards with messages, such as “Nigerians Must Go”, “End Kidnapping”, “End Prostitution”, “End Armed Robbery”, “End Fraud”, and “End Ritual Murders.”

They accused some Nigerians in Ghana of fuelling insecurity and moral decadence in their country, with some of the placards carried by the protesters reading, “Who protects the right and freedom of Ghanaians?”, “Nigerians are kidnapping and using people for rituals”, and “Our kids are getting missing.”

In a viral video, several protesters are seen draped in the Ghanaian national flag while others donned red clothing — a traditional symbol of resistance.

One female protester, dressed in red and holding a placard, declared, “Nigerians must go because you cannot be in someone’s country and be doing anyhow.”

Another placard read, “Our Health At Stake Due to Mass Prostitution,” explaining growing public frustration over perceived health and safety risks allegedly linked to activities of some Nigerian nationals in the country.

The protest came amid rising tension between Ghanaian citizens and segments of the Nigerian community, following repeated incidents of criminal activity blamed on foreign nationals.

One protester, riding on a motorcycle, explained how the presence of Nigerians in Ghana was fuelling insecurity in the country.

He said a time would come when even they and their children wouldn’t be able to go out to buy things and return home safely.

He pointed to the incident involving an official of the Ghana High Commission, who recently died in Abuja, after a robbery incident.

There was also a reported case of protests and intense public debate erupting in parts of Ghana following the installation of a traditional Igbo leader, Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu, as “Eze Ndi Igbo Ghana” (King of the Igbo People in Ghana).

The development was reported to have triggered a complex discourse around issues of sovereignty, cultural identity, and the limits of foreign community leadership in the country.

Youth organisations in Accra and the Eastern Region led the uproar, which escalated further after photos of Eze Ihenetu’s opulent palace in Accra—featuring regal emblems and elaborate architecture—circulated widely online.

Following the controversy, the South-east Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria recently abolished the use of the title “Eze Ndigbo” by Igbo leaders residing outside Igbo land.

A communique signed by prominent traditional rulers, including His Royal Majesty, Eze Okeke (Eze Imo), and His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (Leader), the council introduced a new title, “Onyendu Ndigbo,” to be used by Igbo leaders in other lands or outside Nigeria.

According to the communique issued earlier in July, the decision was made to provide clarity on the use of the title “Eze” outside Igbo land, stating that it is a sacred traditional title exclusively reserved for recognised traditional rulers in Igbo land.

The council explained that a true “Eze” was enthroned by his community or kingdom following traditional rites, divinations, and sacred ancestral ceremonies, and must have a kingdom or community to govern.

The communique read that the traditional rulers deemed it necessary to abolish the use of the “Eze Ndigbo” title outside Igbo homeland, saying it is not a political or ceremonial title, but one deeply rooted in Igbo tradition and heritage.

The traditional rulers directed that a new title, “Onyendu Ndigbo,” should be adopted by all Igbo leaders in the Diaspora immediately.

The council also warned that failure to comply with the directive would be considered a serious act of defiance, misconduct, and disregard for Igbo traditional authority and judicial pronouncements.