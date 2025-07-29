Nigerian Doctors Give FG Notice of 21-Day Indefinite Strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the umbrella body of all medical doctors in the country, has given the federal government 21 days to meet their welfare demands of face total, indefinite nationwide strike.

The decision was reached at an emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) held in Abuja on Sunday.

In a communique signed by its President, Prof. Bala Audu, the association listed the demands of the doctors to include; the recent circular released by the National Salaries income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on the review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) for Medical Doctors and the persistent delay of the Federal Government to pay accrued 7-month arrears of the 25/35 percent arrears of the last CONMESS adjustment.

Others grievances include; the failure of the FG to respect previously signed Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), the seemingly neglect of the health sector by the Government at all levels, as well as other demands as itemized by the Association.

NMA also condemned the attitude of the Federal Government and its officials to issues affecting Nigerian doctors.

The communique reads: “The EDM issued a 21-day notice of a total and indefinite strike in line with the relevant labour laws effective from 27th July 2025 should the government fail to address its demands comprehensively within this period.

“The EDM remains optimistic that the government in its concern to the health needs of Nigerian citizens, and the welfare of the patriotic Nigerian doctors working tirelessly under unpleasant conditions and economic realities will be responsive to these concerns to avert this impending industrial disharmony in the health sector.

“The EDM mandated the NOC and the NTNT to bring their experience to bear in all engagements with the Nigerian government to deliver tangible results to the Nigerian doctor”.