NAPTIP Staff Walk Abuja Streets, Sensitize on Dangers of Human Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Staff of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) walked through the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday to sensitize the public to the dangers of human trafficking.

This was part of activities lined up to celebrate the 2025 World Day Against Human Trafficking with staff led by the agency’s Director General, Hajiya Binta Bello.

They shared flyers showing the dangers of human trafficking and how to handle cases of human trafficking while on the long walk from the Old Parade Ground through to Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the walk, the Director General said: “In the course of the walk this morning, we have distributed various Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to the people.

“We have sensitized them along the routes, and we have also taken a few reports of cases of human trafficking. This is aimed at enhancing the understanding of the people on issues of human trafficking so that they can develop the needed resistance to the antics of the traffickers.”

She added that: “On the other hand, our action is a show of force and a clear message to human traffickers in the country that a hard time awaits them if they continue in their nefarious activities.

“By distributing a symbolic “Red Card” among other leaflets this morning, we have issued notices to the organized trafficking syndicates in Nigeria and within the African Corridor that their time is up.

“NAPTIP frowns at the continuous deceit, recruitment, trafficking, and exploitation of our target population by these traffickers. This is an affront to our collective resolve and might, and it must stop now.

“We have expanded our stakeholders, network to include major actors at the grassroots level. This is a deliberate and strategic preventive mechanism to create the desired awareness in the rural communities within the 774 local Government councils across the country.

“We have also brought on board major service providers such as the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), organized professional and community-based women’s groups, religious and traditional leaders, state governments across Nigeria, and other critical partners.”

She said: “We appreciate the sustained support, partnership, and collaboration of our numerous partners, such as United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), FIAP, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Sister Law Enforcement Agencies, NACTAL, Legislators, the Judiciary, Individuals and Business Owners, and many others.

“Your support to the Federal Government of Nigeria through NAPTIP in combating human trafficking is highly appreciated.”