‘Insecurity in Plateau is Premeditated Genocide and Land Grabbing’

It used to be the envy of other States in Nigeria, as it was once the jewel of tourism of the nation. But, today, Plateau State has gradually become a sort of theatre of war, as marauding terrorists, insurgents and criminals continue their incessant violent attacks on hapless communities in the hitherto peaceful State. In an engaging chat over the weekend, the Plateau State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi narrated to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi his aspirations, challenges and successes as A-G of one of the most troubled States in Nigeria, referring to the insecurity the State is currently facing as Genocide, and a deliberate attempt to displace Plateau indigenes and take over their land, because the State is endowed with arable land that is also rich in mineral resources

on. Attorney-General, kindly, share the highlights of the agenda you set for your Ministry and yourself on your assumption of office. How have you performed so far? What is the state of the Laws of Plateau State? It is on record that you have initiated many Bills before the Plateau State House of Assembly. Have they been passed? What innovations have you initiated since assumption of office to enhance speedier justice delivery, including digitalisation and digitisation of procedures?

Upon assuming office, I set a clear agenda anchored on six key result areas:

1. Providing fair and equal access to justice

We are committed to ensuring that justice is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all. We have streamlined legal aid services, strengthened the Citizens Mediation Centre, and expanded access to the Multi-Door Courthouse system. We have actively promoted legal awareness campaigns across communities, to educate citizens on their rights. Furthermore, we have initiated community outreach programmes in rural areas, bringing mediation and legal services closer to the people.

2. Ensuring Justice processes are user-sensitive and understandable

Our justice system must serve the people, and for that, it must be accessible, user-friendly, and transparent. We have, through the Plateau State Justice Reform Team, simplified filing procedures, made court forms more understandable, and introduced user-friendly guides for self-representation in minor matters. The Ministry has also initiated customer service desks at key offices, to assist citizens and demystify justice processes. We are currently and radically revising procedural laws to make them less cumbersome, and more responsive to modern realities.

3. Delivering efficient, cost-effective legal services to Government

We have prioritised the delivery of timely and professional legal advice to government agencies, thereby reducing reliance on external Counsel and cutting costs. We strengthened the Ministry’s internal legal research capacities, by subscribing to LawPavilion – an online legal research tool – and ensuring every legal officer has access. Additionally, we have enhanced the Ministry’s internet infrastructure for better connectivity and digital workflow, making research, drafting, and communication more efficient.

4. Gaining public confidence in Justice administration

The credibility of our justice system hinges on public trust. We have consistently enforced court judgements, promoted transparency in prosecutions, and upheld the rule of law, irrespective of status or political pressure. By addressing long-standing judgement debts, especially the payment of over N4.8 billion judgement debts, we signalled Government’s commitment to justice. Regular media briefings, stakeholder engagements, and community dialogues, have also been institutionalised to foster openness.

5. Enhancing prosecutorial capacity and sector reforms

We have embarked on comprehensive capacity-building programmes for prosecutors, including training on emerging areas like cybercrime, terrorism, and human trafficking, Special Training on Drafting Commercial Transactions PPP, Taxation and Memoranda of Understanding carried out by the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies. The Ministry has invested in prosecutorial tools, established a dedicated Case Review Committee for sensitive matters, and enforced prosecutorial guidelines to ensure fairness and professionalism. Sectoral reforms have included the push for legislative reviews, digitalisation of prosecution records, and inter-agency collaboration with security and law enforcement agencies. We have sponsored 10 staff of the Ministry of Justice to be trained on Legislative Drafting at a Masters Degree level at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

6. State of Plateau State Laws and Legislative Efforts

So far, we have significantly advanced these goals, notably through the comprehensive Law Reform Project – a first in Plateau’s history. We embarked on a sectoral review of 166 laws, with over 70% of the second-level reviews completed. This addresses outdated laws, and strengthens the justice framework for governance and investment.

The laws of Plateau were fragmented, outdated, and in some cases, colonial relics. We discovered that 73% of existing laws predate the 21st century, with some carrying colonial terminologies and fines as low as N500. Through the Law Reform Committee and partnership with PAC Solicitors, we undertook a holistic review, and I personally initiated critical Bills to modernise our legal landscape. Some Bills are already with the House of Assembly, with others awaiting harmonisation post-review.

In the area of legislative initiatives we have proposed and successfully passed five Bills into law; Plateau State Law Reform Commission Law; The Citizens’ Mediation Centre Law; The Electricity Market Law; The Energy Corporation Law; and the Office of the Public Defender Law. We now have a law in the State Assembly,@ to establish the Office of the Attorney-General which has passed 2nd Reading.

Innovations for Speedier Justice Delivery

We initiated digitalisation of case management and court processes, to enhance access and reduce delays. We also strengthened the Multi-Door Courthouse and ADR mechanisms, known as Mediation Centre within the Ministry of Justice Complex, promoting out-of-court settlements, thereby easing court congestion. Our Ministry is on the path to full digitisation of justice services, in line with the best global practices.

Please, give an overview of your Ministry’s strengths and challenges so far. Justice sector reforms, prosecutorial capacity, rate of convictions, prison congestions, etc.

Our strength lies in our professional staff and para-legals, commitment to justice reforms, and the Governor’s support. Challenges include case backlog, prison congestion, outdated infrastructure, and the evolving complexity of security-related prosecutions. However, we are addressing these through capacity building, prosecutorial training, and legislative reforms.

We have improved prosecutorial capacity through targeted training for prosecutors, investigators, and Magistrates. We have handled 460 criminal cases, and legal advice proffered in all, 340 cases filed. We have secured 42 convictions.

We addressed prison congestion through the operations of the Office of the Public Defender, which secured Bail for 304 detainees and processed 74 others to court.

How well have you balanced your role as AG which is more or less acting as the State Government’s Lawyer and that of the people, and Commissioner for Justice which apart from managing your Ministry, includes creating good policies for your State. Some have argued that there is a clash in the roles, even in the capacity of AG as Lawyer to the Government and the people, and there has been a debate as to whether the office of the Attorney-General should be separated from that of Commissioner for Justice. Have you experienced this clash in these roles? Do you believe that the two offices should be separated, and the roles clearly set out?

The dual role, requires a delicate balance. As AG, I am the legal adviser to the Government; as Commissioner, I ensure justice policies benefit the public. While some advocate for splitting the roles, I believe that with integrity and clear policy direction – as we have done, both mandates can coexist without conflict. However, institutional clarity remains a valid debate, and we have proposed a Bill to Plateau State House of Assembly for the creation of office of Attorney-General, as separate from Commissioner for Justice. We believe that if the offices are, it will enhance more robust performance and service delivery. The functions and duties present practical and philosophical challenges and/or contradictions accordingly, as we earlier posited, we have presented an Executive Bill for the establishment of the office of the Attorney-General, as a statutory and an autonomous office within the governance structure of our State. This is in consonance with best practices and constitutional expectations, and it seeks to clarify and separate these functions to ensure better service delivery both to Government and our people.

What are your biggest challenges as AG of one of the most troubled States in Nigeria?

My biggest challenge is prosecuting crime amid insecurity, resource constraints, and political complexities the proclivity of both State and non-State actors. The threat from insurgents and criminal networks, complicates law enforcement and prosecution. However, with the help of God almighty, no mountain is unsurmountable. We are doing our best to ensure that, we overcome the security and political challenges.

Plateau has been on the boil for years now due to criminal activities of insurgents, terrorists and herdsmen. What is the attraction of Plateau to these terrorists and criminals? Though some have called the security in your State Farmer-Herder crisis, many have denied it, saying that they are unprovoked attacks, even going as far as calling it genocide. Your Governor has blamed insecurity in the State on political differences, while others blame it on ethnic and religious differences. How exactly is it or do you see it? What, in your view, is the cause of these frequents attacks?

The security situation in Plateau State, is a pre-meditated Onslaught/Genocide.

There are essentially three kinds of warfare on the planet, and all have consistently been deployed against Plateau State over the years; they are kinetic, information and economic. Simply put, our case is a case of genocide and land grabbing, as opposed to the deliberately sponsored and financed narrative of ‘farmers-herders clashes’. Period! There are clear elements of criminality, terrorism, and ethnic cleansing. We’ve seen coordinated attacks that defy simplistic narratives. Some people somewhere sit out there, and think we do not deserve to live in the beauty and ambiance of nature that God has provided for us ex Gracia, where the surface is lush and the bowels of the land is sufficiently pregnant with all kinds of precious metals and stupendous resources. They think that their ancestors’ failed attempt at grabbing our land, must be perpetrated. We are resolved, more than ever before, to defend the land using legal and legitimate established frameworks. It can never be in our lifetime, that our land will be taken over by miscreants and bandits. The State remains committed to justice for victims, and tackling the root causes through policy and legal reforms.

The persistent insecurity in Plateau State, is neither accidental nor random. It is a calculated, systematic campaign – often spearheaded by armed militias – aimed at dispossessing indigenous communities of their ancestral lands. The grim pattern is familiar: villages are invaded under the cover of darkness, defenceless native farmers are killed, survivors are displaced, and the attackers seize the abandoned lands, occupying homes and cultivating farmlands that belong to the natives and rename the villages. These facts are traceable and verifiable, any day and time. This strategy of violent displacement, brazen land grabbing, and demographic conquest threatens the cultural, economic, and territorial integrity of Plateau State.

What has the State Government done to stem these attacks against the people of Plateau, after all, the Governor is the Chief Security of the State? The way Nigeria’s security architecture has been designed, are States equipped enough to handle insecurity? Do you think the Federal Government is doing enough to fight insecurity in the Benue Plateau?

Governor Mutfwang has strengthened community engagements, improved security collaboration, and invested in peace-building agencies. While the constitutional limits on State control of security remain, Plateau is not passive – we are proactive within legal bounds.

Despite constitutional constraints, the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang has refused to fold its arms. We have reinforced community engagement, encouraged local intelligence gathering, and enhanced collaboration with conventional security agencies. Our investment in peace-building institutions and conflict resolution mechanisms, underscores our belief that sustainable peace requires both proactive governance and community participation. While the constitutional limitations hinder direct control over security apparatuses, Plateau State continues to utilise every legal avenue to protect its people and territory.

The centralised security structure, has limitations. States like Plateau, need constitutional empowerment for local security management. We advocate for greater devolution of security responsibilities.

Nigeria’s centralised security framework – where policing and armed security are the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government – is outdated and ill-suited for modern security challenges, especially those with local dimensions like we face in Plateau. The result is a sluggish, often reactive security response. By the time Federal commands are issued, lives have been lost, homes destroyed, and communities displaced. This gap between Federal authority and local reality, demands a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture.

We therefore, advocate for constitutional reform that places security on the Concurrent Legislative List, allowing States to establish, manage, and command their own security outfits, working in tandem with Federal agencies. Security is too important – and too immediate – to be left solely in the hands of distant Federal command structures.

What are your views on State Police? Will its establishment help to curb insecurity?

State Police is a necessary Constitutional imperative. We strongly support the creation of State Police and Community Policing frameworks. Plateau’s complex terrain and peculiar security dynamics, require localised, culturally aware and rapidly deployable security structures. Indigenous security operatives, drawn from the communities they serve, understand the terrain, the people, and the unique flashpoints. They are better positioned to prevent attacks, respond swiftly, and de-escalate tensions.

The establishment of State Police is not a political option – it is a national necessity for the protection of lives, properties, and constitutional rights.

I strongly support, the establishment of State Police. Plateau’s unique security challenges require localised intelligence and response mechanisms, which Federal agencies alone cannot ever effectively provide.

Your State used to be a prime location for tourists, local and international, with a temperate weather, pristine, picturesque scenery and many attractions. This, no doubt, has been negatively impacted by insecurity. What plans does the Government have to ensure that Plateau gets back its status as the number one choice destination in Africa for tourists?

We are combining security reforms with legal and policy initiatives, to promote tourism. Our goal is to restore investor and tourist confidence through a stable, secure, and legally conducive environment.

Peace and security are the bedrock of socio-economic development. Plateau State, once celebrated for its scenic landscapes, hospitable climate, and vibrant cultural heritage, is committed to reclaiming its place as Nigeria’s tourism jewel.

To this end, we are marrying security reforms with legislative and policy initiatives aimed at restoring investor confidence, promoting tourism, and fostering a stable, law-abiding society. By ensuring a secure, peaceful, and legally conducive environment, we invite tourists, investors, and partners to experience the best of Plateau – a land of peace, beauty, and opportunity.

It was recently reported that your State cleared a total of N573 million judgement debts. This is unprecedented. How did you as AG, persuade the Governor Mutfwang to do this? Many have even criticised Section 84 of the Sheriffs & Civil Process Act 1945 as a stumbling block to Government and its agencies paying judgement debts, because of the prior approval required from the AGF or AGS as the case may be, before judgement debts can be paid despite court orders and the genuineness of the claim. Kindly, comment on this

This achievement, underscores our commitment to justice. The Governor and indeed, the Government, likes and enjoys respecting and obeying court judgements, which enhances Government’s credibility, After all, he is one of the greatest beneficiaries of court judgements in the 21st century.

On Section 84 of the Sheriffs & Civil Process Act, it indeed, poses practical hurdles. While meant to protect public funds, it often delays justice. A reform balancing accountability and enforcement is necessary, hence, the settlement of the Judgement Debts. As the Chief Law Officer of Plateau State, if I do not encourage respect for the decisions of the Courts, we will be setting a dangerous precedent that will not be well with the State and indeed, discredit the profession.

What ADR mechanisms do you have in your State? To what extent do you use them in justice administration?

We’ve enhanced the Multi-Door Courthouse, established Citizens Mediation Centre by legislation, and actively encouraged ADR. These mechanisms have significantly contributed to reducing court congestion, and promoting harmonious dispute resolutions. Our Citizens Mediation Centre, in the last 2 years, received 128 petitions, resolved 73 and has 55 pending. The office of the Public Defender resolved 116 gender based violence cases, detainee bail processing and custodial centre decongestion. These ADR mechanisms have significantly contributed to speeding up justice, and reducing the burden on conventional courts.

Thank you Honourable Attorney-General.