In Major Boost, BPP, NASENI Sign Offtake MoU for Made in Nigeria Products

James Emejo in Abuja





Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to establish a structured bridge between production and procurement for Made in Nigeria products.

The deal, which is more of an offtake agreement, will go long way in addressing the problem of lack of patronage of locally made products in the country.

Director-General of BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, and Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, signed the deal on behalf of their respective institutions.

Adedokun said the collaboration was centred on “how we take locally made solutions off the shelf and place them at the centre of public service delivery”.

He said the MoU aimed to align policies with priorities, and give practical force to the Nigeria First Policy.

Under the terms of the agreement, NASENI’s innovations, including tractors, tablets, surveillance drones, and solar backup systems, will now be actively prioritised in the procurement plans of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

The BPP director-general said, “We are institutionalising a framework that makes local options not just preferable, but the default option before all others.

“However, let me be very clear here – this is not an act of protectionism. It is an act of patriotism grounded in performance.

“NASENI has invested in quality assurance. Its products are certified by national institutions such as SON and NAFDAC.

“Our role at the BPP is to ensure that these standards are rewarded with access, and that MDAs no longer look outside when the best is being made inside.”

Adedokun added, “For the avoidance of doubt, let me say it here that we will be backing this commitment with reform action.

“First, we are integrating NASENI’s catalogue into the Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO). This means NASENI offerings will now be visible, verifiable, and measurable across all MDAs.”

He stated that between January and June, NOCOPO’s enhanced price intelligence helped Nigeria save over N173 billion, $155 million dollars, and €1.7 million.

According to him, “These are not just savings on paper. They are savings that free up resources for more schools, hospitals, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.”

He said BPP’s revised thresholds, now N5 billion for goods and N10 billion for works, meant MDAs could act faster, “while we continue to strengthen post-review and audit mechanisms”.

He stated that BPP’s joint efforts with EFCC and ICPC had already led to significant recoveries, adding that the MoU further insulates the procurement system from manipulation by formally validating and promoting local alternatives.

Adedokun said under the partnership, both agencies will jointly set up a Technical Working Committee (TWC) to synchronise production timelines with procurement cycles.

The body will serve as the operational engine of the partnership, tracking outcomes, identifying bottlenecks, and ensuring continuous improvement, he stated.

The BPP boss commended NASENI for its efforts in putting Nigerian-made innovation on the map.

He stated, “To MDAs, I say this clearly; prioritising these products is not just compliance. It is common sense.

“To citizens, I invite you to track these procurements on NOCOPO. Your vigilance ensures our accountability.

“Let us build a procurement system where every naira spent strengthens our factories, empowers our engineers, and affirms our belief in Nigeria.

“Let us move from paperwork to partnership, from preference to performance, and from policy to progress.”

He said, “The MoU is unambiguous. It only requires our fidelity to achieve the end we both seek.

“On our part at the BPP, we have committed to the success of this partnership in the national interest.

“As I often point out, whenever the opportunity arises, public procurement represents nearly one-third of our national expenditure. It is one of the most consequential tools for economic stimulation, job creation, and value for money.

“From the roads we travel to the medical equipment in our hospitals and the ICT infrastructure in our classrooms, procurement is where national plans become public reality.”

On his part, the NASENI chief executive said the organisation had been able to attract a lot of technology transfer, partnerships, and investments into the country, adding that it currently has over 14 market-ready products.

He said, “We can’t wait to get them into the hands of Nigerians. Today’s MoU with BPP will strengthen our efforts regarding pushing the Nigeria First policy.”

He told THISDAY, “We look forward to assembling more locally made items and promoting more industrialisation of the country—with the support of BPP, of course.”

Halilu emphasised the need to create and protect jobs locally amid the changing global dynamics caused by the U.S tariffs, adding, “We need to ensure that we protect our country as well.”