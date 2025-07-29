Guinness Announced as Gold Sponsor for BBNaija 10

Guinness Nigeria has charged Nigerian youth on creativity and resilience, in tandem with the brand’s vision.

The firm which recently announced its partnership with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) as Gold Sponsor of season 10, explained that the move underscores its mission to Inspire and support the country’s vibrant youth.

Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria, Yinka Bakare stated that the partnership marks a strategic alignment between both Guinness and BBNaija, now in its tenth edition.

She said,”As the show celebrates a decade of unforgettable entertainment, we are stepping into the spotlight to bring the bold experiences, authentic connections, and extraordinary moments it is known for to viewers across the continent.”

Also commenting on the partnership, CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “Guinness is a brand that speaks directly to the passion and creativity of the BBNaija audience. Their involvement this season is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to have them on board to elevate the experience for our fans.”