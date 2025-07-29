FCMB Hosts ICCN Banking Commission, Calls for Trade Interventions

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and stakeholders in international trade, under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (ICCN) Banking Commission, have advocated sustainable solutions and interventions aimed at empowering Nigerian businesses to seize opportunities within the global market. They stated that by fostering innovative and future-focused solutions, the country can enhance its competitiveness, facilitate trade connectivity and support the long-term growth of its export sector.

The stakeholders made the call at the commission’s general meeting, hosted by FCMB in Lagos. The gathering brought together industry leaders, key stakeholders, and banking professionals to address vital issues, exchange insights, and develop collaborative strategies regarding the trajectory of international trade and commerce in Nigeria.

In her remarks at the meeting, FCMB’s Executive Director, Corporate Services and Service Management, Felicia Obozuwa, said: “In today’s rapidly evolving global economy, it is essential that we respond to emerging challenges and also take proactive measures to offer solutions that lead to sustainable growth. The opportunity for Nigeria to bolster its position in international trade is considerable.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the ICCN Banking Commission, Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji said: “International trade is not just a pathway for economic growth, but a bridge that connects us to the global marketplace. Banks play a vital role in this ecosystem; they are trade facilitators, providing the financial services that empower our exporters to compete and thrive on the world stage. ICCN Banking Commission will continue strengthening the collaboration between the banking sector and businesses, ensuring that every Nigerian entrepreneur has the support they need to reach international markets and contribute to our nation’s prosperity. We are committed to using artificial intelligence tools to drive this. We commend FCMB for playing a vital role towards achieving the objectives of the Commission.”