Fashola Hails Rise of Creative Economy at Grace Etigwe-Uwa’s Solo Art Exhibition

Sunday Ehigiator





Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, yesterday lauded the rise of creative professionals and the growing global recognition of talent as he delivered a keynote address at the solo art exhibition of Grace Olanma Etigwe-Uwa, themed, ‘Lost in a World of Light’.

The exhibition, held in Lagos, attracted a host of dignitaries, including legal luminaries, art enthusiasts, and family members, who gathered to celebrate the creative vision of the young photographer and filmmaker.

Describing the exhibition as a “generational moment,” Fashola noted the shift in societal attitudes toward non-traditional career paths and underscored the economic power of talent in the 21st century.

“Forty years ago, it would have been almost heresy to tell my father I wanted to be a photographer,” he said. “Today, creatives are not only redefining professionalism but are also reshaping the global economy. They are now so successful; they hire lawyers, engineers, and accountants.”

Fashola praised Grace’s artistic journey and highlighted the importance of platforms that support emerging talent. “This is our next job,” he said, “to provide the resources, infrastructure, and environments where our young people can thrive creatively.”

The exhibition, “Lost in a World of Light,” presents a series of deeply personal photographic works exploring inner clarity, light, and resilience amid adversity. From London to Makoko, Etigwe-Uwa captures moments that reflect joy, struggle, and faith, a journey she said was inspired by divine direction and her commitment to impact.

“The theme speaks to clarity, even when you’re lost, there’s always a light at the end,” said Grace. “I want people to come here, see the art, and feel like a part of them has been touched and transformed.”

In an emotional moment, her father, renowned lawyer Etigwe Uwa, SAN, expressed his pride in his daughter’s accomplishments.

“For any parent whose child does well, it’s a joyful day,” he said. “Grace has exhibited internationally, and we’re proud she brought her work back home. Her theme reminds us that even in light, one can still be lost. But some people, even in poverty, radiate joy and light from within.”

The exhibition, which runs from July 27 to 29, features a rich collection of photographs taken across various locations, including Scotland, London, and the Makoko community in Lagos.

The Makoko series, in particular, documents life on water and the beauty of human connection amid hardship.

“I don’t believe in showing class,” Grace shared. “When I went to Makoko, I played with the children. We connected as equals. They even followed me to the land when I was leaving, that’s an impact.”

Grace, who has previously exhibited her work in Canada and the UK, including at an Apple-sponsored event attended by CEO Tim Cook, described this as her first solo exhibition in Nigeria and a meaningful return to her roots.

Despite acknowledging that many young creatives in Nigeria struggle with financial and institutional support, she urged them to focus on the work.

“Let’s create the art first. Leave money aside. Whatever you do, do it well, and God will back you up,” she said.