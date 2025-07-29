Expert Reveals How Molecular Science Can Transform Cardiovascular Health in Nigeria and Beyond

By Tosin Clegg

A Nigerian-born molecular biologist and cardiovascular researcher, Dr. Olanrewaju Adebowale Oladosu, currently based in Georgia, United States, has revealed how advances in molecular biology can help tackle the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases both globally and in Nigeria.

In a paper made available to newsmen, Dr. Oladosu explained that his research focuses on atherosclerosis, the underlying cause of heart attacks and strokes, by examining how cholesterol is transported in blood vessel walls and how microRNAs influence this process.

“My work investigates two key transport proteins, ABCA1 and ABCG1, and a small regulatory molecule called miR-33a,” he noted. “These molecules might sound obscure, but their malfunction can cause cholesterol buildup in arteries, leading to inflammation and dangerous plaque formation.”

While emphasizing the urgency of translating scientific knowledge into practical solutions, Dr. Oladosu expressed concern about the rising cases of hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes in urban areas across Nigeria. He attributed this to lifestyle changes, poor access to early screening, and genetic predisposition.

“This kind of basic research is the first step toward better prevention and treatment,” he said. “We need to move science from the pages of journals into clinics, communities, and public health systems.”

Dr. Oladosu emphasized the importance of developing simple, affordable diagnostic tools and personalized treatments tailored to local populations. He advocates for the use of next-generation sequencing and molecular diagnostics to detect diseases early and improve treatment outcomes.

Looking ahead, he revealed that one of his upcoming research projects will examine how vascular smooth muscle cells transform during plaque formation and regression. This could potentially uncover new therapeutic targets for treating atherosclerosis without invasive procedures.

Beyond his research, Dr. Oladosu is passionate about building partnerships between scientists in the diaspora and institutions in Nigeria. He expressed interest in collaborating with local universities, teaching hospitals, and biotech startups, as well as contributing to workshops, lectureships, and mentorship programs for aspiring researchers.

He also called for investment in local biobanks and ethically sound genetic research to help decode population-specific health challenges. “We need to build the infrastructure for genomic research and data collection if we are to design effective health solutions for Nigerians,” he said.

Dr. Oladosu believes that improving science education and access to modern research equipment is critical to empowering the next generation of Nigerian scientists. “By linking Nigerian labs with those in the diaspora, we can create pathways for innovation and shared learning,” he added.

For him, the ultimate goal of science is simple: serving people. “Each experiment is not just about understanding cell behavior,” he said, “but about finding real-world answers that can help patients in Abuja just as much as those in Atlanta.”

He concluded with a call for collaboration across borders. “If you’re a researcher, policymaker, physician, or entrepreneur interested in bridging science and public health, I’d love to connect. There’s still so much we can achieve together.”