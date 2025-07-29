Entrepreneur Highlights Smart Strategies for Shortlet Industry

The Chief Executive Officer, Dee One Luxury Apartments, Adedayo Adewumi, has listed some smart steps for entrepreneurs in the shortlet industry to remain afloat.

In a statement, he said entrepreneurs must start small but start smart adding, “My advice would be to start small but start smart. Don’t wait for everything to be perfect—begin with what you have, learn quickly, and iterate.Understand your market deeply, especially in dynamic sectors like hospitality and real estate.

“Also, never underestimate the power of customer service; in the shortlet business, how you treat your guests determines your brand reputation. Finally, build resilience—there will be tough times, but consistency pays off.”

He, however, urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency, address the challenges hindering entrepreneurship development in the country.

He added that infrastructure, policy instability, and power supply still remain some of the biggest challenges hindering entrepreneurs in the country.

He also noted other challenges include a lack of internet access, saying that road networks are still unreliable in many parts of the country, and increasing operational costs.

“Additionally, entrepreneurs struggle with regulatory uncertainties, multiple taxation, and a lack of access to credit facilities. These factors combine to make scaling a business much more difficult than it should be,” he added.

The government should prioritise ease of doing business, streamline registration processes, reduce multiple taxation, and improve access to affordable financing.

According to him, Infrastructure investments in power, broadband internet, and transportation would directly reduce the burden on entrepreneurs.

He also urged the federal government to engage more with local entrepreneurs when designing policies.

Highlighting some of the ways entrepreneurs can raise funds, he said funds could be raised through personal savings, family/friends, cooperative societies, microfinance banks, and government grants.

“The key is to start lean, build traction, and seek external funding with proven results,” he stressed.

According to him, his business has grown into a structured shortlet brand, using digital tools for bookings, guest verification, and automation.