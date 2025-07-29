Army, DSS, Hybrid Forces Kill 45 Bandits in Niger as NAF Airstrikes Destroy ISWAP Tactical Base in Southern Tumbuns

•Kill ISWAP terrorist commanders, fighters

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces, backed by intelligence support from the Department of State Services (DSS) killed no fewer than 45 bandits that had been terrorising communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The operation came as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said a precise air interdiction by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai destroyed a concealed Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Tactical Base in Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

Security sources said the bandits were killed in Iburu community over the weekend during an intelligence-led ambush operation.

The sources disclosed that the DSS, on intercepting intelligence that the terrorists, riding several motorcycles, were advancing to attack Iburu and neighbouring villages, quickly alerted soldiers on standby.

According to the sources, a gunfight ensued, with the troops killing at least 45 terrorists. The sources quoted the villagers as saying that they counted at least 40 dead bodies believed to be those of the bandits. They also counted dozens of the bandits’ motorcycles, which were destroyed during the gunfight.

The sources regretted that two members of the hybrid forces, fighting alongside soldiers, paid the supreme price, while four others were said to be receiving treatment for serious gunshot injuries at a public hospital in the state capital.

In April, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, had raised the alarm over terrorist activities around the Babanna border in Niger State.

Adeniyi said his men were lucky to have survived an ambush by the terrorists, who were angered by the Customs officers’ seizure of 500 jerry cans of petrol that smugglers were delivering to them.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, revealed that the decisive air attack on terrorist operations in the Lake Chad region led to the killing of several high-value Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and fighters.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the mission, carried out on July 27, targeted Arina Woje, a notorious ISWAP enclave in the Southern Tumbuns of Borno State, known as a sanctuary for insurgent leaders.

Ejodame said the strikes followed a series of credible Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sorties that confirmed the return of terrorist elements to the area after recent inter-factional clashes.

He said, “ISR data revealed significant terrorist activity, including the movement of foot soldiers, the reactivation of structures, and the concealment of possible command centres and logistics depots beneath dense foliage.

“Acting on credible intelligence, NAF air assets were dispatched to undertake a focused strike mission. On arrival, aircrew acquired and prosecuted pre-selected targets using precision-guided munitions, achieving devastating effects.”

Ejodame stated that preliminary battle damage assessments revealed the destruction of several structures housing key ISWAP leaders, fighters, and logistics storage facilities, effectively disrupting the group’s operational planning and resupply efforts in the region.

This operation, according to him, reflected NAF’s continued resolve to dislodge terrorist elements, deny them freedom of movement, and support ground forces in restoring peace and stability across Nigeria.

He stressed that it also reinforced the value of intelligence-driven air power missions in modern counter-terrorism operations.