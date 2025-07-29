APMT Unveils One-year Transition Plan to Solar-powered Operations

APM Terminals Apapa has announced a one-year road map towards its transition from reliance on diesel as a fuel source to gas, and eventually to solar and battery powered solutions.

This was made known in a press statement by the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen to the press over the weekend.

He said, “As a company, we acknowledge transition is not an overnight journey and so we have designed a roadmap on how we move from current state to future state where our operations are fully decarbonised. “Currently, we have commissioned two new CNG generators of 4MW capacity in our terminal which is shifting our reliance from diesel to gas as a fuel source for our power generation. This step also resonates with the Nigerian’s government’s commitment towards using gas for power generation.”

Knudsen added that with this shift, all the terminal’s reefer plugs, buildings and lighting will be powered by gas. He said the replacing diesel with gas a fuel source, would reduce the terminal’s carbon emissions, while continuing the transition into more environmentally friendly options, as more sustainable and renewable energy solutions become available.

He said, “In the next six to twelve months, we will further decarbonise our operations through onsite solar solution which will further displace our consumption by up to 30% and increase our self-generation capabilities.

“We are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint worldwide, aiming for net zero emissions by 2040. Our approach integrates sustainable practices that boost efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.”

Head of Procurement, APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinyere Adenaike, described the terminal’s goal as achieving its net zero ambition through full electrification of the terminal equipment as well as 100% reliance on renewable electricity to power operations.

She said, “This vision can only be achieved through strong commitment and deeper collaboration from government as well as through private investments in order to strengthen critical power infrastructure and introducing favourable regulations enabling this energy transition and sustainable port operations.”