57 Lawyers Earn Prestigious SAN Rank, Swearing-in Set for September 29
The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of 57 distinguished legal professionals to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the highest recognition of excellence in Nigeria’s legal profession. The decision was reached at the Committee’s 169th plenary session held on Thursday, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON.
The newly elevated SANs include 56 Advocates and one Academic, Professor Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu, whose scholarly contributions to the field of law were adjudged worthy of the honour. This year’s selection continues the tradition of rewarding outstanding courtroom advocacy, and impactful legal scholarship in Nigeria.
According to the LPPC’s official statement, three petitions were submitted against some of the Applicants during the selection process. However, following a detailed review, the Committee unanimously concluded that all three petitions lacked merit and were dismissed, accordingly.
All newly shortlisted SANs are required to attend a Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme, in line with directives from the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN). The induction, mandatory for formal conferment, aims to prepare conferees for the heightened responsibilities and ethical standards expected of them.
The LPPC also issued a strong reminder to all SAN-designates to refrain from publishing advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill announcements related to their nominations. Such public displays are prohibited under Paragraph 25(1) of the LPPC Guidelines and Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct (2023). Violators risk facing disciplinary sanctions.
The official Swearing-In Ceremony for the 2025 SANs is scheduled for Monday, September 29, 2025, at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja. The Chief Justice of Nigeria will preside over the formal conferment, marking the culmination of a rigorous vetting and selection process.
Legal analysts have noted the increasing competitiveness of the SAN conferment process, especially with only two women, Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya and Mrs Chinyere Ekene Moneme, making the list this year. In recent years, calls for greater gender equity and transparency in the selection process have intensified.
This year’s SAN list also includes notable names from across the country’s legal jurisdictions and sectors, including private practice, public service, and academia. The full list reflects a broad mix of legal professionals who have distinguished themselves, through decades of courtroom advocacy and legal service.
Full List of the 2025 Senior Advocates of Nigeria
1. Theophilus Kolawole Esan
2. Fedude Zimughan
3. Ernest Chikwendu Ikeji
4. Victor Esiri Akpoguma
5. Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze
6. Akintunde Wilson Adewale
7. Preye Agedah
8. Omamuzo Erebe
9. Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo
10. Olumide Ekisola
11. George Ejie Ukaegbu
12. Oromena Justice Ajakpovi
13. Tairu Adebayo
14. Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim
15. Suleh Umar
16. Emeka Akabogu
17. Godwin Sunday Ogboji
18. Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya
19. Adeol u Olusegun Salako
20. Adetunji Oso
21. Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo
22. Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha
23. Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor
24. Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola
25. Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi
26. Adakole Edwin Inegedu
27. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (female)
28. David Ogenyi Ogebe
29. Aminu Sani Gadanya
30. Oluseun Awonuga Adeniyi
31. Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna
32. Ayodeji Joseph Ademola
33. Kelechi Nwaiwu
34. Lawal Garba Hudu
35. Ibim Simeon Dokubo
36. Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa
37. Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi
38. Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada
39. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun
40. Chinyere Ekene Moneme (female)
41. Shuaibu Magaji Labaran
42. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh
43. Augustine Enenche Audu
44. Ali Dussah Zubairu
45. Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan
46. Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola
47. Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal
48. Victor Agunzi
49. Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu
50. Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola- Bello
51. Temilolu Femi Adamolekun
52. Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude
53. Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina
54. Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu
55. Taiwo Azeez Hassan
56. Olufemi Olubunmi Oyewole
57. Prof. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu (Academic)