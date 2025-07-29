57 Lawyers Earn Prestigious SAN Rank, Swearing-in Set for September 29

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of 57 distinguished legal professionals to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the highest recognition of excellence in Nigeria’s legal profession. The decision was reached at the Committee’s 169th plenary session held on Thursday, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

The newly elevated SANs include 56 Advocates and one Academic, Professor Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu, whose scholarly contributions to the field of law were adjudged worthy of the honour. This year’s selection continues the tradition of rewarding outstanding courtroom advocacy, and impactful legal scholarship in Nigeria.

According to the LPPC’s official statement, three petitions were submitted against some of the Applicants during the selection process. However, following a detailed review, the Committee unanimously concluded that all three petitions lacked merit and were dismissed, accordingly.

All newly shortlisted SANs are required to attend a Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme, in line with directives from the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN). The induction, mandatory for formal conferment, aims to prepare conferees for the heightened responsibilities and ethical standards expected of them.

The LPPC also issued a strong reminder to all SAN-designates to refrain from publishing advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill announcements related to their nominations. Such public displays are prohibited under Paragraph 25(1) of the LPPC Guidelines and Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct (2023). Violators risk facing disciplinary sanctions.

The official Swearing-In Ceremony for the 2025 SANs is scheduled for Monday, September 29, 2025, at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja. The Chief Justice of Nigeria will preside over the formal conferment, marking the culmination of a rigorous vetting and selection process.

Legal analysts have noted the increasing competitiveness of the SAN conferment process, especially with only two women, Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya and Mrs Chinyere Ekene Moneme, making the list this year. In recent years, calls for greater gender equity and transparency in the selection process have intensified.

This year’s SAN list also includes notable names from across the country’s legal jurisdictions and sectors, including private practice, public service, and academia. The full list reflects a broad mix of legal professionals who have distinguished themselves, through decades of courtroom advocacy and legal service.

Full List of the 2025 Senior Advocates of Nigeria

1. Theophilus Kolawole Esan

2. Fedude Zimughan

3. Ernest Chikwendu Ikeji

4. Victor Esiri Akpoguma

5. Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze

6. Akintunde Wilson Adewale

7. Preye Agedah

8. Omamuzo Erebe

9. Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo

10. Olumide Ekisola

11. George Ejie Ukaegbu

12. Oromena Justice Ajakpovi

13. Tairu Adebayo

14. Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim

15. Suleh Umar

16. Emeka Akabogu

17. Godwin Sunday Ogboji

18. Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya

19. Adeol u Olusegun Salako

20. Adetunji Oso

21. Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo

22. Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha

23. Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor

24. Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola

25. Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi

26. Adakole Edwin Inegedu

27. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (female)

28. David Ogenyi Ogebe

29. Aminu Sani Gadanya

30. Oluseun Awonuga Adeniyi

31. Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna

32. Ayodeji Joseph Ademola

33. Kelechi Nwaiwu

34. Lawal Garba Hudu

35. Ibim Simeon Dokubo

36. Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa

37. Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi

38. Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada

39. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun

40. Chinyere Ekene Moneme (female)

41. Shuaibu Magaji Labaran

42. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh

43. Augustine Enenche Audu

44. Ali Dussah Zubairu

45. Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan

46. Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola

47. Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal

48. Victor Agunzi

49. Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu

50. Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola- Bello

51. Temilolu Femi Adamolekun

52. Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude

53. Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina

54. Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu

55. Taiwo Azeez Hassan

56. Olufemi Olubunmi Oyewole

57. Prof. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu (Academic)