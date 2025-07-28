YABATECH Governing Council Commemorates First Anniversary, Inaugurates Peace, Conflict Resolution Centre

Funmi Ogundare

The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) recently, commemorated its first anniversary with the establishment of a Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, alongside a series of bold institutional reforms aimed at transforming Nigeria’s premier tertiary institution into a model for innovation, inclusion and strategic leadership.

Since assuming office in July 2024, the Council, led by its Chairman, Prof. Funso Afolabi, rolled out a wide-ranging agenda spanning academic renewal, infrastructural upgrades, research development and student welfare.

Speaking with journalists, Afolabi described the last one year as a turning point in the institution’s history.

A strategic retreat held shortly after inauguration helped define a governance roadmap that emphasised accountability, inclusion and performance-based management.

The retreat focused on five core priorities: curriculum innovation, governance modernisation, funding diversification, student-centred policy-making, and research collaboration guiding recent reforms and developments across the college.

One of the most impactful outcomes of the council’s leadership has been the accreditation of eight new Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

These include Mechatronics Engineering, Marine Engineering, Agribusiness, Polymer Technology and Pest Management programmes designed to align with Nigeria’s economic priorities in agriculture, technology, and maritime industries.

Under the council’s guidance, YABATECH emerged as the highest-ranked polytechnic in a recent national performance evaluation. The institution was also named best tertiary institution in Tourism Education in Lagos State, honours that the council attributes to strengthened discipline, improved leadership and strategic innovations across board.

Afolabi reaffirmed the council’s long-term objective of transitioning YABATECH into a University of Technical and Vocational Education, noting that manpower, research capacity and academic infrastructure have been scaled up in anticipation of that upgrade.

In research and enterprise development, the council has supported the activities of the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Development, and the Folawiyo Entrepreneurship Centre.

The college also launched a student-focused innovation hub to drive creativity and digital enterprise, particularly in Science and Engineering disciplines. Additionally, an all-girls tech hub was launched in partnership with UNICEF to foster gender inclusion in STEM fields.

The council backed the college’s flagship industry initiative, ‘A Day with Industry Partners’, which connected students with corporate players to promote internships, research collaboration and professional development. These efforts have helped strengthen the bridge between academia and the workforce.

To support students in need, the council approved a work-and-study programme, allowing financially challenged students to take up part-time roles within the college while continuing their education.

As part of its social responsibility efforts, the council also facilitated the Albasar free eye outreach, held capacity-building workshops for technical educators and established a digital skills training hub at Computer Village, Ikeja.

Staff motivation was prioritised through the annual productivity award, created to reward outstanding contributions to college growth.

Infrastructure also saw major upgrades in lecture halls, laboratories, water systems, electricity supply, and road networks. Key utilities were restored, and new equipment was acquired to improve teaching and learning experiences.

Afolabi attributed the success of the council’s reforms to the visionary leadership of the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, and the strong synergy between council and management.

He described the collaborative governance model at YABATECH as an example for other institutions navigating Nigeria’s evolving education landscape.

“As we enter our second year, we remain focused on deepening reforms, sustaining innovation, and preparing YABATECH for its future as a university,” Afolabi said. “We are aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and we are confident in our direction.”