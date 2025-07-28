Wale Edun: Stable Financial System, Essential for Lifting Millions out of  Poverty 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has declared that a trusted and stable financial system, anchored by institutions like the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) was essential to lifting millions out of poverty and driving Nigeria’s transition to a $1 trillion economy.

The minister who stated this while inaugurating the new board of directors of the corporation in Abuja, weekend, also identified domestic savings as the engine of sustainable investment.

“Domestic savings are the engine of sustainable investment. A trusted and stable financial system, anchored by institutions like the NDIC, is essential to lifting millions out of poverty and driving Nigeria’s transition to a $1 trillion economy,” he said.

The new NDIC board of directors led by Managing Director, Dr. Thompson Olu Dare Sunday and Executive Director, Dr Ibrahim Sabokatata, was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s macroeconomic reform agenda.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, described the NDIC as “a cornerstone of public trust in the banking system,” emphasising its renewed mandate under the 2023 Act.

In his remarks, the new NDIC Managing Director of

Mr Sunday pledged the board’s commitment to national development, stating, *We will deliver on our responsibilities and play our part in achieving the President’s $1 trillion economic vision.*

In her closing remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, praised the seamless leadership transition and affirmed the ministry’s full support for the new board’s efforts to entrench sound governance and protect public interest.

The NDIC, established to protect depositors and uphold confidence in the banking system, is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s drive to boost investment, deepen financial inclusion and maintain systemic stability.

With increased coverage limits now set at ₦5 million for deposit money banks and ₦2 million for microfinance institutions, the Corporation is positioned to support domestic capital mobilisation and strengthen the financial ecosystem for the private sector.

“This inauguration reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening financial institutions and creating an enabling environment for enterprise and inclusive growth,” a statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga said.