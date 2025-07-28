Use Your Autonomy Wisely, Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu Charges New Council Chairmen



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, swore in the newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State, with a charge to use their autonomy well.

Urging them further to embrace inclusive leadership and prioritise the welfare of residents, the governor urged them to be courageous, transparent, and accountable to the people at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Sports Ground, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described the emergence of the chairmen and their deputies as a call to service and selfless leadership.

He said the strength of Lagos lay in the vibrancy, capacity, and effectiveness of its 57 local councils, and therefore urged the newly sworn-in chairmen to lead with courage, compassion, and clarity of purpose, adding that they must not be driven by ambition but by service.

“The people have placed in your hands not just votes but their dreams. Their expectations are clear: better roads, safer streets, functioning health centres, thriving schools, modern markets, environmental sanitation, youth engagement, and community security.

“These are not abstractions; they are daily necessities. And your performance will be measured not by the eloquence of your speeches but by the visibility of your actions.

“Lagos is counting on you to bring development to every street, every ward, every community. Let the THEMES+ agenda of our administration come alive in your domains.

“Translate our vision in Transportation, Health, Education, Environment, Security and Social Inclusion into projects that impact lives. Let rural communities feel the presence of the government.

“Let our riverine and underserved areas know that they, too, are not forgotten. Governance must be inclusive, equitable, and people-centred.

“Your success is our success. The State Government stands firmly with you. We will support you. We will work with you. But we will also hold you to the highest standards.

“There will be no tolerance for underperformance. Those who betray the people’s trust will be held accountable. Lagos deserves nothing less.”

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State has stayed true to the local government autonomy and therefore charged those at the helm of affairs at the council level to use their power wisely and guard it with transparency.

“We are living through a new era of local government autonomy—fiscal and administrative independence now affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Lagos has consistently taken the lead in this regard. As chairmen, you now have direct access to your council’s funds. With this comes direct accountability. No excuses. No finger pointing. The buck now stops with you.

“Use this autonomy wisely. Guard it with transparency. Let your tenure reflect not political entitlement, but public responsibility. Leadership must never be about personal gain; it must be about public impact,” he advised.