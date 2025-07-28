President Tinubu to Receive Victorious Super Falcons in Abuja Today

*FCT residents to see the WAFCON trophy during open-roof parade

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to host the victorious Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa in Abuja this afternoon.

The Super Falcons accomplished a record-extending 10th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title triumph on Saturday night, with a come-from-behind 3-2 defeat of hosts Morocco at Rabat’s Stade Olympique.

In a video call to the players and officials on Sunday morning, the President told the jubilant players and officials, he eagerly looks forward to receiving the trophy in Abuja.

“Safe journey home, enjoy yourselves, avoid injuries, God bless you,” the President said in the video call with the jubilant players and officials repeatedly interjected with ”Thank you, Mr President!”

According to a press release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu in the video call congratulated Team Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, her teammates, and Nigerian officials, for the feat of securing the record 10th continental title and lifting the nation’s spirits.

“I am very, very proud of you. The entire nation is proud of you. You have lifted our spirits. You are a pride to your generation and we are all very happy.

“You will be celebrated, and I congratulate all the coaches and management of the team, including the ministers and the officials,” said the president.

President Tinubu extended his best regards to Ajibade, who emerged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and clinched the Woman of the Tournament award. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was voted Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

He also praised Esther Okoronkwo’s composure during a crucial moment in the final, describing her 64th-minute penalty kick, which sparked a dramatic comeback, as “very courageous.”

Okoronkwo created the second goal and delivered the decisive free-kick that Jennifer Echegini converted to seal Nigeria’s 3-2 victory. Okoronkwo was voted the Most Valuable Player of the final game with the Moroccans.

While responding to President Tinubu’s goodwill message, Ajibade thanked the President for approving the full payment of the players’ allowances.

She assured him the team was eager to present him with the WAFCON trophy in Abuja.

The lively exchange ended with a spirited rendition of the national anthem and three thunderous “Gbosa!” cheers for the President.

Meanwhile, residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs will have a rare view of the Women Africa Cup of Nations trophy – the most coveted diadem in African women football – when the Super Falcons arrive in Nigeria this afternoon.

According to a statement by the Director of Communications of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Ademola Olajire, the victorious contingent is scheduled to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by noon on Monday while and the team will move to the Presidential Villa in an open-roof bus along populated districts, with the iconic trophy in view for onlookers.

“We are making arrangements to have a trophy parade with the players and their coaches in an open-roof bus, and plying through Airport Road, Berger junction, Maitama and Wuse Market areas all the way to the Presidential Villa. This will afford a good number of people in those areas to have a rare sight of the Women AFCON trophy,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said on Sunday.

Super Falcons will receive $1million (around ₦1.5billion) for emerging as champions of the delayed 2024 edition of the WAFCON.

It is widely reported that the NFF will pocket about 67% of the fee while the players and staff will have to share from a pool of $330,000.