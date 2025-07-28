President Celebrates Victorious Super Falcons, Says He’s Waiting to Receive Trophy at the Villa

*Declares entire nation proud of them because they’ve lifted Nigeria’s spirit*Atiku, Akpabio, Barau, Sanwo-Olu, Uzodinma, Tuggar, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, LP hail female team



*VON apologises for misinformation, blames hacking for error

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Olawale Ajimotokan and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, celebrated Nigeria’s female team, Super Falcons, following their 3-2 victory over host Morocco in the finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), marking a record 10th win of the cup.

“Safe journey home, enjoy yourselves, avoid injuries, God bless you,” the president, in a video call yesterday, told the jubilant players and officials, who repeatedly interjected with ”Thank you, Mr President!”

Tinubu expressed his delight at the Super Falcons’ spectacular victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), stating that he eagerly looked forward to receiving the trophy in Abuja.



In a post-match video call with team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, her teammates, and Nigerian officials, Tinubu, according to a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated the team on securing a record 10th continental title and lifting the nation’s spirits.

“I am very, very proud of you. The entire nation is proud of you. You have lifted our spirits. You are a pride to your generation and we are all very happy.

“You will be celebrated, and I congratulate all the coaches and management of the team, including the ministers and the officials,” he said.

The president extended his best regards to Rasheedat Ajibade, who emerged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and clinched the Woman of the Tournament award.



He also praised Esther Okoronkwo’s composure during a crucial moment in the final, describing her 64th-minute penalty kick, which sparked a dramatic comeback, as “very courageous.”

Okoronkwo created the second goal and delivered the decisive free-kick that Jennifer Echegini converted to seal Nigeria’s 3-2 victory.

Responding on behalf of the team, Ajibade thanked the president for approving the full payment of players’ allowances. She assured him the team was eager to present him with the WAFCON trophy in Abuja.

The lively exchange ended with a spirited rendition of the national anthem and three thunderous “Gbosa” cheers for the president.

Meanwhile, Nigerians from different. Walks of life have continued to celebrate the female national team for doing the country proud.

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubukar has congratulated the Super Falcons on their historic victory against the Moroccan female team in Rabat

Atiku, who took to his X account said, ”It’s an even more beautiful morning with the victory of our high-flying Super Falcons in last night’s WAFCON final.

”Their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title came through a dramatic comeback, driven by the Nigerian spirit of never giving up.

”I congratulate the Super Falcons and join millions of Nigerians in celebrating this special victory. It is a perfect send-off for Asisat Oshoala, one of the greatest African female footballers of all time, as she retires from international football,” Atiku said.

Godswill Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, while hailing the female national football team, described the triumph as a testament to the Falcons’ resilience, unity, and unwavering dedication.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio said, “This victory will forever be etched in the annals of African football history.”

He likened the Falcons’ comeback to some of Nigeria’s most iconic sporting moments, including the “Saudi ’88 Daman Miracle” and the Atlanta ’96 Olympics Dream Team’s success.

Akpabio emphasised that the Falcons’ display of grit and determination reignites the spirit of unity and resilience that Nigerians were known for, saying “Your dedication, skill, and perseverance have brought glory to Nigeria and inspired a nation.”

Expressing pride on behalf of the Senate and the entire 10th National Assembly, Akpabio assured them of continued legislative support for sports development across the country.

“As a legislature, we remain committed to promoting sports through relevant laws and adequate funding,” he added.



Labour Party

The Labour Party led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has congratulated the Super Falcons, saying this remarkable achievement was a testament to the resilience, courage, and indomitable spirit that defines Nigerians both at home and across the diaspora.

The party said, at a time when the nation was weighed down by hardship, hopelessness, and a deluge of disheartening headlines, the uplifting victory brought a much-needed ray of hope and inspiration to our people.

”It is our firm belief that this win is more than just a sporting feat – it is a symbolic reminder of what is possible when determination meets purpose.

“May this moment of national pride herald the beginning of a new chapter of glory and resurgence in our country’s collective journey, despite the suffering and setbacks caused by failed leadership.

”On behalf of the entire Labour Party family, I salute and celebrate this sweet victory with all Nigerians.”

Jubrin Barau

Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ismail Mudashir, hailed the Super Falcons’ victory as a shining example of resilience, talent, and unyielding national pride.

He said, “The Super Falcons have once again demonstrated why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African women’s football.

“Their determination, discipline, and passion throughout the tournament are commendable and serve as an inspiration to young Nigerian girls everywhere.”

Barau, a founder of Barau Football Club, recently promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), commended the team’s coaching staff, the Nigerian Football Federation, and all stakeholders who contributed to the success.

“This victory is a moment of immense pride and celebration for all Nigerians. I congratulate the Super Falcons and urge all Nigerians to join in celebrating their historic achievement,” he added.

Hope Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said the victory of Nigeria’s women team, Super Falcons, against their Morocco counterpart, Atlas Lionesses, has rekindled the county’s national pride.

Uzodimma, in a statement personally signed, he was not only proud of the performance of the entire Super Falcons team and their handlers, but also extolled the superlative performance of his Imo State daughters in the team – Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Chinwendu Alozie and Osinachi Ohale – who contributed in no small measures in making our country proud.



“On behalf of the government and good people of Imo State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their glorious victory at the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024, emerging as the undisputed Champions of Africa.

“A special commendation goes to our own illustrious daughters, Chiamaka Nnadozie, for clinching the Best Goalkeeper award, to Michelle Chinwendu Alozie and Osinachi Ohale, for their outstanding performance.

“They continue to be shining examples of excellence and resilience, making Imo State and Nigeria immensely proud. Their outstanding performance inspires our younger generations, and we salute them as true role models.

“We eulogise our indefatigable players for their energy, resilience, and unity, which played a vital role in this triumphant journey. We also applaud the Technical and Management Team for their strategic leadership.

“This well-deserved victory answers the call of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his goodwill message to the Team ahead of the finals, and rekindles national pride. As you soar, know that Nigeria stands solidly behind you.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while congratulating the Super Falcons hailed them for securing their record 10th continental title.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the victory against Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses as a testament to the determination, resilience, and commitment of the Super Falcons to winning the WAFCON Cup in Rabat.

The governor praised the Super Falcons players and technical crew for their brilliant performance and for making Nigeria proud during the drama-filled final on Saturday night.



“Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their well-deserved WAFCON victory. They fought gallantly to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“The victory over Morocco is a testament to the determination, resilience, and commitment of the Super Falcons to accomplish Mission X. It is a reminder of what can happen when talent, discipline, and belief come together.

“To the players, coaches, and everyone who worked behind the scenes, thank you for making the country proud once again and for winning the 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

“You have shown the world the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, and I celebrate you wholeheartedly. A flawless 10 out of 10 performance. We are beyond proud,” he said.

Yusuf Tuggar

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, while congratulating the Super Falcons, in a statement, lauded the Falcons for their resilience, discipline, and unyielding spirit, describing them as “true ambassadors of Nigerian excellence on the global stage.

“The Super Falcons have once again shown what it means to represent Nigeria with pride and purpose. Their determination, unity, and consistency reflect the values we hold dear as a nation.”

He further commended President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support for sports development in Nigeria, as well as Mr. Shehu Dikko, and the leadership and management of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their strategic guidance and commitment to excellence in women’s football.



“This victory is the result of purposeful leadership, sound management, and the unshakable spirit of Nigerian athletes. I congratulate President Tinubu, Mr. Shehu Dikko, and the entire NFF family for creating the enabling environment for this triumph,” he added.

Tuggar also noted that the team’s success not only brought immense pride to Nigeria but also served as an inspiration to young girls across Africa, proving that excellence knew no gender.

He, however, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s soft power through sports diplomacy and international representation.

“Their victory is not only a sporting achievement but a diplomatic symbol of Nigeria’s strength, unity, and global presence,” he stated.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has insisted that Nigeria’s all-conquering female team, the Super Falcons, were the nation’s strongest ambassadors.

The Minister had before the match made a viral video encouraging the team to go all out and bring the trophy home.

In the morale-booster message, she declared them formidable, indisputable and strongest ambassadors of the nation.

In her congratulatory message, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said, “You have once again, made us proud. You didn’t allow the setback of the first half to weigh you down.

“Fired by the typical Nigerian spirit, you came into the second stanza of the game and stamped your authority in every department, dominated it, not minding the vociferous supporters of the host opponents. With your fantastic and stunning performance, you silenced the crowd.

“Truth is that you clearly displayed the heart of true champions; exceptional character-discipline, resilience, unity of purpose and the mission was emphatically accomplished to the consternation of the host.

“You are our immutable and strongest ambassadors. I thank you for once again, making Nigeria proud,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

VON Apologises for Misinformation on Super Falcons, Blames Hacking for Error

The management of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has tendered an unreserved apology to the nation after it wrongly published on its website that the Super Falcons of Nigeria lost the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2-0 to Morocco when the match was still ongoing.

The DG of VON, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, tabled the apology in a statement following a public outcry that trailed the report that was published on the night the Falcons rallied from two goals down to beat Morocco 3-2 in Rabat for an historic 10th continental victory.

Ndace attributed the disturbing development to a possible identity theft through hacking, saying the agency was already investigating such security breach.

The management also acknowledged the error and assured the public that appropriate internal reviews were underway to strengthen editorial processes and uphold journalistic integrity.



“Dear Esteemed Nigerians and Friends of Voice of Nigeria, on behalf of the management and staff of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who reached out with concern, support, and constructive feedback following the regrettable publication on our website on the night of Saturday, 26th July 2025, regarding the WAFCON 2025 Final between Nigeria and Morocco.

“The erroneous report, which prematurely and falsely announced a Nigerian loss before the conclusion of the match, was both inaccurate and deeply unfortunate.

“Voice of Nigeria aligns with this historic moment, as our Super Falcons mounted a courageous comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3–2, securing a record-extending tenth WAFCON title and affirming their place at the pinnacle of African women’s football.



“We sincerely apologise for the misinformation and the confusion it caused. The integrity of our journalism is paramount, and we take this incident seriously.

“While initial reviews pointed to an internal lapse, we are also investigating the possibility of a security breach or identity theft through hacking, which may have contributed to this disturbing development.

“As a public institution, we cannot rule out such cyber threats and are taking appropriate steps to enhance the security of our digital platforms.

“It is important to clarify that while internal editorial processes are being reviewed and strengthened, we are not placing sole responsibility on any individual staff member, including the sports reporter initially associated with the story.

“Rather, this episode underscores the need for comprehensive institutional safeguards to prevent such occurrences in the future.”