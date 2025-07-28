Post-NEC: PDP Embraces Peace, Charts Way Forward

Chuks Okocha writes that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, seems to have found its peace and appears united ahead of a national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in November, 2025.

At last, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) successfully held it’s 101th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting without any rancour with various stakeholders suggesting way forward to make the party stronger and united as well as position it ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Specifically, speakers at both the NEC and stakeholders’ meetings in Abuja last week said the only way that could guarantee the party’s rebound and taken serious is through a transparent national convention devoid of impunity and imposition of leaders.

They also suggested that the leadership of the party should in zoning of it’s elective offices both nationally and at party level be guided by the mood of the nation.

This was why the 101th NEC meeting decided to increase the membership of the zoning committee to reflect the mood of the nation.

Under the circumstances, the zoning committee was ensured to have a member from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and another additional member from each of the six geo-political zones and three members to represent the leadership of the party.

This enlarged group is expected to meet with the existing zoning committee to decide which zones of the federation will produce the leaders of the offices of the party as well as the zone to produce the presidential candidate of the party.

The Board of Trustees of the party also used the NEC meeting to caution members against personal opinions that could suggest that a decision has been taken on crucial issues of the party.

One thing that was constant at the NEC meeting was the unanimity of members to ensure a transparent national convention come November 16, 2025 in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Also, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara represented by the Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said the stakeholders and NEC meetings held last Wednesday and Thursday have started yielding results.

Wabara noted that, ‘’These meetings are very, very critical. We thank God that stability has returned to the party. We have to build on that stability, but we must never take things for granted, because for one reason or the other, some of our friends and associates have left us.

“I don’t believe they have left us for good. I believe, when you look at the agenda, the success of the items scheduled is what will bring most of them back. I cannot say all of them, we can even bring new hands into the PDP.

‘’So the ball is in our court, not only to discuss and approve the items on the agenda, but to make sure the outcome of the scheduled National Convention sends a strong positive message to Nigerians, because that is what is going to define the political landscape in this country.

‘’I urge all members to be cautious of what they say or do. Some cannot be working to rebuild the party, and some trying to de-market it.

‘’There is a difference between personal opinion and party position. If anybody is speaking on personal opinion, he or she should say so. The party has formal organs for speaking, and that should be respected.

‘’We must never show to the public that we are a group that anybody can do what he or she likes anytime and anyhow. We must be cautious of each other by what we do or what we don’t do as we move forward.

‘’I will also advise that, yes, we may have differences, we should be conscious in expressing opinions, even on those who have left us, because what we want is for them to come back now or very, very soon.

‘’Mr. Chairman, we know that some people are aggrieved, but we don’t have to come down and pull down whatever our grievances may be. If we work together, the convention should resolve all grievances. It’s an opportunity, and we must not miss it.

“We should be patient and make use of it. May God Almighty guide this meeting and subsequent missions, and may God Almighty shower and crown our efforts with victory in whatever we set out for ourselves,’’ he stated.

Toeing the same line, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state who also repudiated the level of indiscipline within the PDP said, ‘’Only a transparent and a successful national convention will help heal this self-inflicted wound. We would be taken serious as a party when we conduct a transparent and successful national convention. This would be a game changer for us.

‘’This is a long way we have travelled. This is how PDP is known, a party with a history, with a logo that has not changed over the years. The party that has shown resilience, and we have the governors solidly behind all the organs of the party. We don’t have to make a lot of noise.

“We are working behind the scene, behind the NWC, behind the BoT, the caucuses of the National Assembly and the six chapters to ensure that we remain intact and provide a credible platform for Nigerians to actualise their aspirations.

‘’As the BoT Secretary has said, this is not time for calling names. This is not time for abusers. We sympathise with those who became impatient and left but certainly they will understand and we would still leave the door ajar for them to come in when they wish to, within a time limit.

‘’We will not continue to condone indiscipline in this place, because indiscipline is what brought us all the problems and challenges. Definitely, the party has shown resilience, and the governors are going through a lot of challenges, just like the NWC. We will continue to express confidence in the organs of the party.

“Now with the necessary recognition by the regulator INEC, at the end of the day, we’ll give the APC political party a run for their money in terms of contest that will be given on a level playing field with a party that is intact, and also give answer to our people wishing to come in.

‘’In terms of whatever permutation or conjecture we call it, whether it is coalition, whether it is alliance, it is the PDP that should be able to drive it, because it is the main opposition party,’’ Mohammed stated.

On his part, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki who has been doing a great job to ensure a united PDP said, “Our great party, the PDP, successfully held its 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting today. Several issues were successfully resolved during the meeting.

“These include the constitution of a committee to organise the National Convention, which has now been fixed for November 15th and 16th in Ibadan, Oyo State, and the setting up of the Zoning Committee for allocation of party offices to the various geo-political zones.

“The meeting saw the returned National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, and the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, working together peacefully with the rest of the NWC members.

“This will finally allay the fears of those who speculated that the national secretary would return to frustrate the party’s move to hold a successful NEC meeting and undermine the efforts to hold a national convention.

“To confirm that the party is toeing the path of legality and following due process, we invited observers from the regulator, INEC to witness the deliberations at the NEC meeting. This is a milestone for us as a party.

“I am particularly elated that with the success of today’s meeting, the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee headed by me has achieved parts of the mandate given to us by the PDP Governors Forum on May 12, 2025.

“We were mandated to clear all obstacles preventing the party from holding its NEC meeting and moving on to have a hitch-free national convention.

“The outcome of today’s meeting is an indication that our committee is delivering on our assignment. The NEC meeting was successfully held. Also, the machinery for a successful convention has been set in motion,” he said.

Saraki, however, explained that, “What is left is for all of us to continue working towards the success of the national convention in Ibadan. I am very sure that all is set for the PDP to move into a new frontier as a solid platform that will truly serve Nigeria and provide good governance for her people.”

Flowing from this, the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who signed the NEC meeting’s communique, stated that the party leadership expressed satisfaction with the resolution of internal disputes, describing it as a demonstration of the PDP’s commitment to dialogue and unity.

He added that the party remains united, strong, and well-positioned to offer a credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NEC further expressed concern over reports of PDP members participating in the activities of other political parties and called for renewed loyalty, discipline, and commitment to the party’s ideals.

The party also reaffirmed its willingness to collaborate with like-minded individuals and groups in what it described as a collective effort to rescue Nigeria from the APC-led administration.

How far the PDP will go in implementing the aforementioned resolutions would depend on the outcome of the party’s national convention already scheduled for November 16, 2025 in Ibadan.