Paul Chukwuma: Soludo has Lowered Bar of Governance in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Paul Chukwuma, has accused the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo of lowering the bar of governance in the state.

Chukwuma, in a press release made available to journalists in Awka and signed by his campaign office, said Soludo has lowered governance in Anambra to construction of few kilometers of roads.

He insisted that governance entailed a lot more, and that Anambra needs a bold, youthful, and ambitious leadership, away from rhetoric.

He said: “Development can no longer be measured by road construction alone. Our people want an economically viable Anambra, a state where young talents can thrive without having to migrate to western Nigeria in search of opportunities.

“We cannot continue to allow Western Nigeria to harvest our brightest minds while our government remains amused with amusement parks.

“The Soludo-led government at Agu-Awka has lagged behind. After three years in office, the administration’s major performance claim remains the construction of a few kilometres of road, with many of questionable quality.

“While Anambra citizens continue to raise the bar, the Soludo-led government continues to lower it. Never in our recent history has a governor delivered so little, even while having so much at his disposal.

“Anambra needs a new kind of leadership, bold, youthful, and ambitious. A leader in the mould of Paul Chukwuma. We need a governor who understands the urgency of economic transformation and is prepared to drive aggressive reforms, particularly in energy to power the emergence of manufacturing clusters across the state.”

The campaign team said its candidate is coming to power prepared and had last year visited Geometric Power in Aba to study a working model of private sector-led power generation and how it can be replicated in Anambra.

“Unfortunately, the current government seems overwhelmed by the expectations of Ndi Anambra and has fallen back into the comfort zone of mediocrity. It lacks the Anambra spirit.”

The team called on Anambra people to join hands to enthrone Chukwuma, describing him as the one who has the magic wand for prosperity and development in the state.