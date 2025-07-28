OVL Partners IHS to Empower 6,000 Youth with Digital, Vocational Skills

OVL Foundation with sponsorship from IHS Nigeria is set to train 6,000 youth across Nigeria with digital and vocational skills through the 9ja Youth Drive project.

According to the Founder, OVL Foundation, Mrs Omobolanle Victor, the vision was birthed out of the need to bridge digital skills gaps which hinders Nigerian graduates from taking on modern opportunities and prepare young people for a tech-driven world.

“We cannot afford a digital skills gap in a digital age because that means we are not training our people for the future of work,” she said. “A 2024 survey revealed that 85 per cent of nigerian graduates lack digital skills with over 100 million young nigerians unprepared for modern job opportunities.

“The lack of adequate job opportunities limited access to quality education and vocational training and mismatch between skills and labour market demand and a rapidly growing youth population makes the problem even worse,” she added.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos recently, she explained that to ensure maximum participation, the program has extended the age demography to include men and women between the ages of 18 and 45.

By exposing youth to digital skills and vocational training, the foundation hopes to close the unemployment gap, stimulate industrialisation and empower young to generate foreign exchange for the country.

She noted that the programme will cut across the country’s six geo-political zones with locations in North Central, Nasarrawa state; North East, Adamawa state; North West, Kaduna state; South East, Anambara state; South South, Delta state and South West, Ogun state.

National Coordinator, Mountain Top Productivity Enhancement Foundation, Pastor Kunle Sowoniku, encouraged well meaning individuals and faith based organisation to support the 9ja Youth Drive project as it presents an opportunity to stem the tide of social vices and support national progress.