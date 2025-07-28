  • Monday, 28th July, 2025

NMA Suspends Strike, Gives 21-day Ultimatum

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its planned industrial action and granted the Federal Government a fresh 21-day window to address its outstanding demands.

The decision was reached during an Emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) in Abuja, as conveyed in a communiqué jointly signed by NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, and Secretary-General, Dr Jamin Egbo.

While the communiqué expressed concern over unresolved welfare issues and the treatment of medical professionals, it also highlighted the challenges faced by doctors working under difficult conditions.

The NMA noted that the longstanding concerns required urgent and comprehensive attention.

At the same time, the communiqué conveyed optimism that the government would take swift and meaningful steps to address the issues in the interest of public health and the well-being of Nigeria’s dedicated medical workforce.

The current stance by the NMA followed a circular issued by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) regarding the review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The circular, dated June 27, 2025, was viewed by the association as inconsistent with previous agreements, prompting calls for its withdrawal.

Among other key demands, the NMA sought the resolution of discrepancies between the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), as well as the full implementation of the 2001 Collective Bargaining Agreement on professional allowances.

The association also called for the payment of clinical duty and accoutrement allowances, alongside an upward review of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund to better support the development of future medical professionals.

The association also emphasised the importance of constructive engagement to prevent disruptions in healthcare services and improve morale among medical professionals.

It expressed hope that proactive government response would help strengthen the health sector and retain skilled personnel in the country. (NAN)

