News Central Honoured at 2025 PR Power List Awards

News Central earned distinguished recognition at the prestigious 2025 PR Power List awards, an event that celebrates Nigeria’s most influential public relations and communications professionals. The awards ceremony, held in Ikoyi, Lagos, highlighted 50 top individuals and organisations reshaping Nigeria’s communications landscape with innovation and impact.

According to a statement, News Central’s inclusion alongside leading media houses and communicators underscores the station’s rising prominence and excellence in storytelling and public engagement. This accolade reflects the station’s unwavering commitment to delivering credible and insightful journalism, as well as its influential role in shaping public discourse across Nigeria and beyond.

Curated by GLG Communications in partnership with The Guardian and Edelman Afrique, the PR Power List recognises professionals who have consistently driven meaningful change and elevated the standards of public relations and strategic communications. The awards spotlight categories such as Rising Voices, Changemakers, Community Impact, and Fourth Estate, acknowledging diverse contributions that enhance transparency, trust, and influence within the media and PR sectors.

News Central’s Director of Commercial and Communications, Rosemary Egabor Afolahan appreciated the organisers for their recognition of the station. She also thanked the News Central team for their achievement at the event, which further cemented its position as a key player in Nigeria’s media industry and reinforces its dedication to impactful and responsible journalism.

This recognition is evidence of News Central’s quality and the strategic communication efforts that continue to elevate its brand nationally.

The PR Power List awards reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s PR and communications sphere, celebrating industry trailblazers who are shaping narratives, driving social impact, and connecting brands with society in innovative ways. News Central’s accomplishment at the 2025 edition is a well-deserved honour that promises to fuel further excellence in the station’s journey ahead.