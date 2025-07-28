NEMSA, NISO Forge Alliance to Ensure Safety Standards in Power Sector 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) have announced a joint action plan to strengthen safety, enforce standards and regulations, and enhance metering accuracy across the country’s power sector.

At the meeting, the Managing Director of NISO, Abdu Mohammed reaffirmed NEMSA’s vital role in enforcing technical standards and regulations, conduct testing and certification of electrical installations and equipment throughout the sector.

He highlighted the urgent need to address Nigeria’s high Technical Loss Factor (TLF), which is largely attributed to inaccurate and poorly calibrated metering systems, a statement in Abuja by the Head Communications & Protocol of NEMSA, Ama Umoren, stated.

The CEO of NISO urged NEMSA to prioritise transparent and accurate certification of meters to reduce losses and improve efficiency, stressing that all new substations and transmission lines — whether managed by Transmission Service Providers (TSPs), Generation Companies (Gencos), or Distribution Companies (Discos) must be thoroughly tested and certified by NEMSA before commissioning.

In his response, the CEO NEMSA & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Aliyu Tukur Tahir, underscored the agency’s unwavering commitment to enforcing safety, technical standards and regulations in line with its mandate.

He outlined the challenges facing the sector, including grid instability caused by the indiscriminate use of 33kV feeders, lengthy enforcement processes, and non-compliance by some Discos.

To address these challenges, both agencies agreed to collaborate as well as fast-track enforcement by introducing administrative sanctions to avoid lengthy legal processes where necessary.

In a significant step, a Joint Technical Team comprising representatives from both sides was constituted. The team will focus on key areas including metering, standards, inspectorate services, renewables, financial and logistics frameworks.

Their immediate priority, the statement said, will be the recertification and standardisation of grid metering systems nationwide.

Both agencies also pledged to share data, collaborate with other stakeholders like the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to curb the influx of substandard electrical materials.

Looking ahead, the CEO of NEMSA said the agency is developing protocols to safely integrate mini-grids and energy storage systems with the national grid in line with Nigeria’s renewable energy goals.

He reiterated the agency’s support for a review of the Electricity Act to strengthen its enforcement powers.

Through this partnership, NEMSA and NISO, the statement added, aim to deliver safer, more compliant, and more reliable electricity infrastructure for all Nigerians, the NEMSA CEO stated.