NEMA Delivers Emergency Relief Materials to Disaster Victims in Katsina



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief materials approved for distribution to persons affected by various disasters including security challenges and displacement across six local government areas in Katsina State.The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who flagged off the official handover and direct distribution of the items, said the intervention was part of the federal government’s commitment under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to support communities affected by disasters.

Umar sympathised with the government and people of Katsina state over the incidents, which displaced households, disrupted livelihoods in Musawa, Kurfi, Safana, Bakori, Sabuwa, and Kankara LGAs. She emphasised that the relief intervention was aimed at complementing the initial efforts of the Katsina state government and helping victims begin the journey toward recovery, a statement by the Head, NEMA Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, stated.She said: “This handover and flag-off of relief distribution is a clear demonstration of the federal government’s concern and support for the people of Katsina.

Umar sympathised with the government and people of Katsina state over the incidents, which displaced households, disrupted livelihoods in Musawa, Kurfi, Safana, Bakori, Sabuwa, and Kankara LGAs. She emphasised that the relief intervention was aimed at complementing the initial efforts of the Katsina state government and helping victims begin the journey toward recovery, a statement by the Head, NEMA Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, stated.She said: "This handover and flag-off of relief distribution is a clear demonstration of the federal government's concern and support for the people of Katsina.

This intervention is not just about responding to a crisis, but also about fostering long-term resilience and rebuilding hope."The Governor of Katsina State, Mallam, Dikko Radda, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, expressed gratitude to NEMA and the federal government for the kind gesture.

He assured that the items would be diligently and transparently distributed to the intended beneficiaries.Earlier, Umar paid a courtesy call on the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruq Jobe, who reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to deepening collaboration with NEMA to strengthen disaster preparedness and response across the state.During the visit, she also stressed the need for proactive flood mitigation measures as the rainy season peaks.

She urged the state government to intensify efforts in clearing drainages and relocating communities at high risk of flooding to safer grounds to avoid potential loss of lives and property.Umar commended the leadership of Radda for his proactive stance on disaster management and pledged NEMA’s continued partnership with the state to build a safer and more resilient future.The beneficiaries and community leaders expressed appreciation for the timely intervention, describing it as a critical lifeline for affected households.NEMA, the statement said, remains committed to its mandate of coordinating disaster response and supporting vulnerable populations across the country in times of need.