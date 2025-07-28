NDDC’s Boss Conferred UNN’s Doctor of Public Administration Degree

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has conferred the Degree of Doctor of Public Administration, (Honoris Causa) on the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

A statement signed by Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, explained the conferment was in recognition of Ogbuku’s transformative leadership and service to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the UNN 54th Convocation ceremony in Nsukka, Enugu State, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam, commended Ogbuku and the NDDC management for their contributions to the country’s educational development.

He highlighted the achievements of the Commission in the education sector, including the foreign postgraduate scholarship awards and the construction of school buildings and hostels across the Niger Delta region.

Giving details of the postgraduate awards, Ujam said: “We are also conferring 616 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, 1,101 Master of Science (MSc) degrees, 133 Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, and 42 Postgraduate Diplomas (PGDs).”

The Pro Chancellor of the university, Mr. Kayode Olubunmi Ojo, listed the challenges facing the university, which included power supply and a general infrastructure decay.

Aside from Ogbuku, Chinedu Eric Okeke, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, Senator Abdul-Aziz Abubakar Yari, Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, Dr. Jimoh Rauf Badamosi and Chief Andrew Oru, were also conferred with honorary Doctorate degrees.

According to a citation by the university, Ogbuku was acknowledged as a transformational leader who has changed the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

In his acceptance speech, Ogbuku, highlighted the Commission’s achievements but stressed that there is still much more to accomplish.

He said: “This award is an encouragement to do more. It shows that Nigerians appreciated the development efforts of the Commission. The award recognises the transformation taking place in the NDDC and the Niger Delta at large.”

The NDDC boss expressed joy over the award and restated his commitment to sustaining the development of the Niger Delta region.

According to him, “the award is a clear recognition of the changes taking place in the Commission, which is indicative that the people appreciate what the NDDC is doing.

He stated: “For us at NDDC, this award means we must redouble our efforts. We will continue striving to positively impact the lives of Niger Delta people through impactful programmes and projects.”

In a related development, the NDDC was honoured with a prestigious award during the 35th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Port Harcourt, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Commission, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, expressed gratitude to the university for the recognition.

He described the award as a call to greater service and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to improving the welfare of the Niger Delta people.

The chairman stated the award would further catalyse the current board and management to improve on the existing development drive.

He assured the NDDC would continue to support the university in its efforts to enhance learning and skill development.

Ebie said: “As you are aware, the university emphasises education, and we are ready to give them the necessary support, just as we have been doing in the area of awarding foreign scholarships to 200 candidates from the region. We are considering increasing the numbers to 600 based on the priority the present board places on education.”

The Chairman explained the doors of the Niger Delta Development Commission are wide open to partnerships with other tertiary institutions, especially in areas of need.

Ebie also applauded the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Victor Antai and other staff of the Commission who were awarded doctorate degrees, noting it was a testament to their commitment to hard work, zeal and determination to acquire knowledge, adding that the academic laurel would assist the awardees to add value to the operations of the Commission.