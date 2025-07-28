Mystical Powers Awaken in Teaser for Nigerian Historical Fantasy ‘Osamede’

Sunday Ehigiator

A first glimpse into the mystical world of the 1897 Benin Empire has been unveiled with the release of the teaser for Osamede, a Nigerian historical fantasy epic from Gold Lilies Productions.

The teaser follows the transformation of young Osamede, an orphaned girl, into a superhuman guardian of the ancient Aruosa stone. Touted as “the chosen one,” Osamede’s journey is portrayed as an ode to womanhood and African identity. The film’s tagline reads: “She’s the chosen one. Her power awakens. An ode to womanhood and African identity.”

Directed by James Omokwe, known for his acclaimed work on Showmax’s Itura, Cheta M, and Ajoche, the film brings to life the legendary Benin Kingdom through rich visuals and culturally rooted storytelling. Ivie Okujaye Egboh takes on the lead role, supported by a cast that includes Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Tosin Adeyemi (My Father’s Shadow), and veteran filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

Kenneth Gyang, director of Netflix’s Òlòtūré, praised the film after its screening at the Cannes Marché du Film in May, calling it “a beautiful film.”

Executive producer Lilian Olubi described Osamede as a celebration of African mythology and womanhood. “This teaser captures the essence of what we’re bringing to global audiences. It’s African mythology told through the lens of epic fantasy, celebrating both our heritage and the power of African women,” she said.

Set for theatrical release in the fourth quarter of 2025, Osamede aims to set a new benchmark for African cinema by blending historical authenticity with stunning visual effects to create a story with global resonance. The film will be distributed by Nile Entertainment Group, headed by Moses Babatope, known for brokering international film deals with Disney, Netflix, Prime Video, and Warner Bros.

“Osamede sets a new standard for African cinema,” said Babatope. “Rarely does one find such a film that honours our cultural heritage while delivering the epic storytelling that international audiences crave.”