  • Monday, 28th July, 2025

Mystical Powers Awaken in Teaser for Nigerian Historical Fantasy ‘Osamede’

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

A first glimpse into the mystical world of the 1897 Benin Empire has been unveiled with the release of the teaser for Osamede, a Nigerian historical fantasy epic from Gold Lilies Productions.

The teaser follows the transformation of young Osamede, an orphaned girl, into a superhuman guardian of the ancient Aruosa stone. Touted as “the chosen one,” Osamede’s journey is portrayed as an ode to womanhood and African identity. The film’s tagline reads: “She’s the chosen one. Her power awakens. An ode to womanhood and African identity.”

Directed by James Omokwe, known for his acclaimed work on Showmax’s Itura, Cheta M, and Ajoche, the film brings to life the legendary Benin Kingdom through rich visuals and culturally rooted storytelling. Ivie Okujaye Egboh takes on the lead role, supported by a cast that includes Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Tosin Adeyemi (My Father’s Shadow), and veteran filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

Kenneth Gyang, director of Netflix’s Òlòtūré, praised the film after its screening at the Cannes Marché du Film in May, calling it “a beautiful film.”

Executive producer Lilian Olubi described Osamede as a celebration of African mythology and womanhood. “This teaser captures the essence of what we’re bringing to global audiences. It’s African mythology told through the lens of epic fantasy, celebrating both our heritage and the power of African women,” she said.

Set for theatrical release in the fourth quarter of 2025, Osamede aims to set a new benchmark for African cinema by blending historical authenticity with stunning visual effects to create a story with global resonance. The film will be distributed by Nile Entertainment Group, headed by Moses Babatope, known for brokering international film deals with Disney, Netflix, Prime Video, and Warner Bros.

“Osamede sets a new standard for African cinema,” said Babatope. “Rarely does one find such a film that honours our cultural heritage while delivering the epic storytelling that international audiences crave.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.