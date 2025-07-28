Louiza Williams Commends MC Mbakara’s Grassroots Initiative

Talent manager Louiza Williams has praised comedian and content creator MC Mbakara for his commitment to youth empowerment in Nigeria’s South-South region, describing his efforts as purposeful and transformative.

Williams whose career includes developing artists such as Kizz Daniel, Sugarboy, Waconzy, Pryme, and DJ Brightstar commended Mbakara’s “Akwa Cross Free Content Monetization Training,” an initiative that has trained over 3,000 creative youths across Uyo and Calabar in the art and business of digital content creation. Participants received smartphones, cash support, and practical tools to monetize their craft.

“What stood out for me was how he transformed a moment of disrespect into a movement for upliftment,” said Williams, referring to a viral incident involving a TikToker who insulted a young female cinematographer from Cross River. “MC Mbakara doesn’t wait to be babysat. Once given a push, he embraces it fully. That’s leadership and foresight in action.”

MC Mbakara, born Aya Kanu Aya, has emerged as one of the most influential voices in comedy and digital advocacy from the South-South, using his platform to bridge culture, drive impact, and promote regional unity.

Williams, who studied Business Administration and later film production at the New York Film Academy, played an early role in Mbakara’s professional journey. She recalled advising him to improve his acting skills upon relocating to Lagos, a move that led him to enroll at the Royal Film Academy and later star in SUGA SUGA, a film produced by Williams that later premiered nationwide and was acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

“He’s not chasing fame, he’s building people. That effort, that integrity, I salute it,” she said. “I am proud of what he’s achieving, and delighted to stand behind such talent whenever I can.”

MC Mbakara, in a public expression of gratitude, acknowledged Williams’ impact on his career. In a recent Facebook post, he wrote:

“Whenever you see this lady, Louiza Williams, hug her for me. She is one of my biggest support systems in Lagos… promoting her artiste, renting my vehicles and so many other things I can’t mention… She linked me up with so many superstars that I am now friends with… Thank you my Cross River Sister, you have and still doing me well.”

The mutual respect between the two industry figures reflects a partnership rooted in mentorship, creativity, and giving back values both say are essential for long-term growth in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.