Lagos Doctors Begin Strike Action

– Allege illegal salary deduction

Segun James

Following dispute over alleged deduction from their salaries, medical doctors under Lagos State Government have announced a three-day warning strike from today.

At the Guild of Medical Doctors press briefing held at their secretariat in Lagos, Japhet Olugbogi, chairman of the guild, said the strike will run from 8am on Monday, July 28, to 8am on Thursday, July 31, if their demands are not met.

Olugbogi said the dispute stems from a “unilateral salary deduction” introduced by the state government in April 2025, affecting all medical and dental practitioners.

According to him, the deductions were initially reversed following “spirited intervention and strategic engagement”, which also led to the formation of a six-member conciliation committee comprising representatives from both the Guild and the government.

“We presented all relevant documents clarifying the calculation of the CONMESS salary scale, and it was agreed that the status quo would be maintained while the government deliberated internally and returned with a final position,” he said.

He noted that while many pushed for an immediate strike, the guild opted for diplomacy and engaged government agencies through advocacy.

He accused the government of a “breach of trust”, saying that the Lagos state treasury office again implemented salary cuts in July, prompting the decision to go on a warning strike.

He demanded an immediate reversal of the July deductions and full payment of 12 months’ revised CONMESS arrears owed to honorary consultants at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The guild also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government, warning that failure to meet the demands would result in an indefinite strike.

Let it be known that the most senior doctor in Lagos State employment does not earn up to $1,100,” he said.

“And yet, the government, in its wisdom, feels that reducing this meagre income is the best way to motivate the health workforce.

“We are by this medium calling on our compassionate governor to kindly intervene to ensure the reversal of the illegally deducted funds.”