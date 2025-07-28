Ibom Agro, LWR Launch Sustainable Cocoa Initiative to Transform Nigeria’s Agricultural Future

In a major stride towards building a more sustainable and inclusive cocoa economy, Ibom Agro Allied Farms has partnered with Lutheran World Relief (LWR) under the USDA-funded TRACE Project – Traceability and Resilience in Agriculture and Cocoa Ecosystems in Nigeria.

The initiative marks Ibom’s first public-facing collaboration under an international development programme, after seven-plus years of building quietly but steadily on the backend.

It strengthens their long-term commitment to positioning Nigerian cocoa as an ethical, traceable, and globally competitive export commodity.

The partnership will engage 1,000 cocoa farmers in Akwa Ibom State, with a deliberate focus on 30% women and 20% youth participation. Its aim: to promote climate-smart agriculture, improve digital traceability, and foster economic resilience across farming communities. As part of the project, farmers will receive advanced training in Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), agroforestry, integrated pest control and sustainable water management tools, not just for farming, but also for long-term stewardship of the land and their livelihoods.

“At the heart of this partnership is our vision to empower rural communities while protecting our ecosystems. We believe that sustainable agriculture is not only about yields, but about people and planet,” said Inyene Benson, CEO of Ibom Agro Allied Farms.

For farmers like Edidiong, a middle-aged mother of three who has grown cocoa on her father’s land for years, the TRACE Project feels like the answer to a long-held question. “I’ve always wished someone would show us how to get better results from our farm, especially for lands that have been reused for so long,” she shared. “Now, maybe the next generation won’t have to leave the farm to survive.”

In line with the broader Sustainable Development Goals, the TRACE Project fosters climate action by encouraging farming systems that work in harmony with nature, rather than against it. It also contributes to economic growth by redefining farming as a viable, dignified profession, especially for young people in rural communities. A representative from Lutheran World Relief described the project as a critical bridge between smallholder farmers and the future. “Traceability is a powerful tool for inclusion. For far too long, farmers have been invisible in the value chain. We are changing that.”

One of the most ambitious aspects of the TRACE partnership is the introduction of a digital traceability system, which will track cocoa from farm to export. With this infrastructure in place, every batch of cocoa will carry the imprint of its origin — proof of its ethical production, environmental integrity, and the people behind it. Over time, this system will position Nigerian cocoa in high-demand international markets, where transparency and sustainability are expected.

For Ibom Agro Allied Farms, this moment is both a culmination and a starting point. Years of groundwork are now translating into visible impact. By connecting smallholder farmers to global standards and ethical markets, Ibom Agro Allied Farms is creating a powerful model for inclusive, tech-driven agricultural development in West Africa.