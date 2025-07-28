Goldberg Salutes Super Falcons, Reaffirms Support for Women’s Football

Goldberg Lager, one of the flagship brands of Nigerian Breweries, has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their hard-fought victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they lifted their record-extending 10th continental title.

In its congratulatory message after the match, Goldberg hailed the Super Falcons’ journey as a “true symbol of Naija resilience and pride,” celebrating a team that continues to inspire millions of Nigerians and football fans across the continent.

“The Super Falcons have once again shown why they are the pride of Africa,” the statement read. “Their courage, discipline, and unity reflect the true spirit of champions. We are proud to celebrate this achievement with them and with all Nigerians,” the Brand Manager, Goldberg, Titilayo Famodimu stated.

Beyond match-day cheers, Goldberg and Nigerian Breweries have been fuelling the rise of women’s football in Nigeria through consistent brand partnerships, grassroots engagements, and national team support campaigns.

From spotlighting female athletes in their advertising to backing platforms that promote the women’s game, the brand has stayed committed to breaking barriers and opening more opportunities for Nigerian women in sports.

Goldberg noted that this WAFCON title is not only a victory for the Super Falcons but for every girl who dreams of wearing the green and white.

“We believe in the power of women, and we’re proud to be part of this journey. This win is for all of Nigeria, and we look forward to doing even more to support the women’s game,” she concluded.