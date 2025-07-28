FG Unveils Project 365 to Tackle Hepatitis, N17.9trn Loss

The Federal Government has unveiled Project 365, a nationwide initiative to eliminate hepatitis by 2030, citing annual economic losses between N10.3 trillion and N17.9 trillion due to the disease.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, announced the initiative on Monday in Abuja during the commemoration of World Hepatitis Day 2025, themed ‘Hepatitis Can’t Wait-Test. Treat. Eliminate.’

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, most commonly caused by viral infections, specifically hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

It can also result from alcohol abuse, toxins, medications, or autoimmune diseases. Viral hepatitis, particularly types B and C, can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer if left untreated.

Represented by Dr Godwin Ntadom, Director of Public Health, Pate said the campaign would prioritise mass screening, treatment and vaccination across all communities.

He disclosed that 18.2 million Nigerians were living with hepatitis B, while 2.5 million had hepatitis C.

He said the silent nature of the disease, often mistaken for malaria, contributed to delayed diagnosis and high mortality.

Pate said as part of its elimination strategy, the government had created the Viral Elimination Fund (VEL) to support testing and treatment, improve access to affordable care and reduce transmission rates.

He said pilot interventions had already begun in three correctional centres in Gombe State, with support from Abbott and other partners to improve testing and treatment in underserved populations.

“Free hepatitis testing was also launched at the National Assembly to encourage lawmakers and staff to get tested and support legislative funding for hepatitis elimination.

“Project 365 reforms include tax incentives and regulatory support to boost local pharmaceutical production of hepatitis diagnostics and medications, reducing reliance on imports.

“The initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3 and the World Health Organisation’s Global Health Sector Strategy, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to international health standards,” the minister said.

Former Head of State and Nigeria’s Presidential Ambassador for Viral Hepatitis, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, in a goodwill message delivered by Mr Adeyeye Ajayi, Country Representative, Gowon Foundation, urged Nigerians to unite against the disease.

He lauded the Federal Ministry of Health, WHO, healthcare workers, and partners for their efforts and called for collective action and public education to overcome stigma and misinformation.

The National Coordinator African Centre for Disease Control (AfricaCDC), Dr Titilola Munkail, represented by the Technical Officer Country Programmes, Dr Oluyinka Olayemi, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s leadership in eliminating hepatitis and other public health threats.

She reaffirmed Africa CDC’s support and highlighted Nigeria’s role in setting the pace for other African nations.

WHO Team Lead for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases, Dr Mya Ngon, lauded Nigeria’s ongoing efforts and reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to collaborative hepatitis elimination through expanded testing, vaccination and treatment.

Ngon acknowledged persistent challenges but commended partners for reducing treatment costs, promoting local drug production and integrating hepatitis into broader disease control strategies.

The Clinician, Dr Ibrahim Ehizogie, who represented the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), reaffirmed its commitment to combating viral hepatitis within custodial centres across the country.

He noted that a screening initiative launched in December 2024 had tested 830 inmates at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre by June 2025.

“The programme is being scaled across six geopolitical zones, with long-term plans to cover all 300 custodial centers nationwide,” Ehizogie said.

He highlighted that without extending the campaign to correctional facilities, full elimination cannot be achieved due to high infection risks in such environments.

The National Coordinator of the National HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Dr Adebola Bashorun, said Project 365 is a community-driven initiative designed to identify and treat those living with hepatitis B and C and scale prevention through vaccination.

“Backed by the National Assembly, the initiative will run every day for one year, reaching all 360 constituencies with mass screening, treatment, and vaccination,” he said.

Bashorun stated that the prevalence of viral hepatitis in Nigeria is 8.4 per cent, with hepatitis B at 8.1 per cent and hepatitis C at 1.21 per cent, affecting over 21 million Nigerians.

“Those diagnosed with hepatitis C will receive curative treatment, while hepatitis B-negative individuals will be vaccinated.

“This is just the beginning. Day One. We will keep this momentum going until the next World Hepatitis Day,” he said.

He also addressed co-infections, noting that 1.21 per cent of HIV-positive Nigerians also live with hepatitis B, which requires integrated disease management.

On funding, Bashorun explained that the World Hepatitis Fund would be merged into a broader pool under the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) led by the Health Ministry.

“This unified funding model will draw from the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), allowing for more flexible and scalable responses,” Bashorun said.

He said the Federal Government reiterated its commitment to working with the Nigerian Correctional Service to expand hepatitis screening and treatment in custodial settings.

The 2025 World Hepatitis Day theme reinforces the urgency of increasing access to testing and treatment and accelerating global efforts to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, in line with WHO targets. (NAN)