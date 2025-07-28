FG Grants Amnesty to Foreigners with Expired Visas in Nigeria

In a renewed effort to strengthen Nigeria’s immigration system and promote compliance with the New Visa Regime, the federal government has declared an amnesty window for foreign nationals currently residing in the country with expired visas or immigration permits.

The initiative, known as the Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty), was jointly announced by the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The amnesty, which took effect from May 1, 2025, will remain open until September 30, 2025.

It provides a unique opportunity for foreigners whose visas have lapsed or who have overstayed their visa terms to regularize their immigration status without facing penalties.

According to a statement issued by the NIS, the amnesty covers foreign nationals with expired Visa on Arrival (VoA), as well as those holding expired Single or Multiple-Entry Visas.

It also applies to individuals whose Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) has expired for over 30 days without renewal.

All affected individuals are urged to complete the regularization process through the dedicated online portal at https://amnesty.immigration.gov.ng before the end of the grace period. To support a smooth and stress-free application experience, the Nigeria Immigration Service has assembled a support team that can be reached via email at amnesty@immigration.gov.ng.

Speaking on the development, the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, stated that the amnesty underscores the government’s commitment to lawful migration, national security, and transparency.

He affirmed that the NIS will continue to improve the efficiency and integrity of immigration processes across the country.

The initiative is expected to bring relief to many expatriates and foreign residents in Nigeria who have struggled to renew their documentation due to various challenges.

For more information, members of the public and concerned individuals are encouraged to visit the official Nigeria Immigration Service website at www.immigration.gov.ng.