Echegini: Scoring WAFCON Winning Goal Will Stay in My Heart forever

Jennifer Echegini has said that her Women’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning goal for Nigeria will remain a highlight to look back on for the rest of her career.

The 24-year-old midfielder swept home Esther Okoronkwo’s free-kick in the 88th minute to complete a stunning second-half comeback as the Super Falcons beat hosts Morocco 3-2 on Saturday.

“I’m just going to carry this moment close to me,” she told the BBC World Service in Morocco.

“If I’m ever doubting myself as a player, I just think of this to encourage me and give me confidence.

“It’s my first trophy I’ve ever won in my career, so definitely a memorable one that I’ll keep in my heart forever.”

A record-extending 10th continental title for the Super Falcons had looked a distant dream at half time, as goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy put Morocco 2-0 up at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

But Esther Okoronkwo pulled a goal back from the penalty spot midway through the half and then laid on two more goals in a compelling team display of mental strength.

“We’re 2-0 down in the final, it’s half-time, you absolutely have nothing to lose,” Echegini said. “It’s either you play with fear and you lose the game or you put everything into the game and you hope you win – and we did so.”