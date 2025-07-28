BBNaija’s Tastiest Twist Yet — Terra Cube Enters the House

Terra Seasoning Cube, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing seasoning brands, is turning up the heat this season with Big Brother Naija, Africa’s biggest reality show. As the country’s most anticipated television event returns, fans are already buzzing about the possibilities this spicy collaboration could unlock.

For years, Terra Seasoning Cube has demonstrated a deep understanding of how to connect with Nigerian consumers in spaces where culture and memories are created. Known for extending its presence beyond kitchen shelves into homes, markets, and lifestyle conversations, Terra continues to redefine what it means to be a food brand in a country where food is not just nourishment, but also identity, celebration, and togetherness.

As the only seasoning brand in the house, Terra will take its place in the Big Brother kitchen, becoming a daily part of cooking moments, mealtime conversations, and bonding experiences. From quick breakfasts to celebratory dinners after task wins, housemates will season every dish exclusively with Terra Seasoning Cube.

This season, Terra Cube isn’t just seasoning meals, it’s seasoning the entire BBNaija experience, and it’s unwrapping joy in ways you never saw coming!

As the heat turns up in the BBNaija house, Terra is stirring more than just pots. This season’s drama comes seasoned with flavour. The action won’t stay confined to the house. During the show, viewers will get the opportunity to unwrap joy and unleash taste as Terra Cube takes over TV screens & feeds with extended moments of behind-the-scenes content and interactive experiences across social media.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, remarked, “More than a product, Terra Seasoning Cube is a celebration of Nigerian culture, taste, and togetherness. Big Brother Naija remains one of the most influential entertainment platforms in Africa. For us, this partnership is about strengthening our bond with the Nigerian consumer, showing up where they are, and being part of the stories they love. Nigerians have embraced Terra, and we’re excited to deepen that connection in a space that naturally brings people together.”