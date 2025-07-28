Bauchi Gov Intervenes in Farmer/Herders Crisis in Darazo LGA, Averts Crisis 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has mediated in the growing tension between farmers and herders in Darazo Local Government Area of the state, following recent clashes that resulted in injuries. The governor’s high-level peace meeting with stakeholders and residents of the affected areas, accompanied by senior security officials, including the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He acknowledged the complex history of forest allocations in the region, particularly the state’s decision to allocate 2,500 hectares of forest land for farming activities across the state in which some parts are allocated in Alia, Sade, and Yautari in Darazo local government area to meet the growing demand from farmers which Fulani herders believed to have compromised their traditional grazing routes and forest settlements.The governor noted that, “The forests have over the years served the herders peacefully, providing grazing, and livelihood. However due to demographic pressure and administrative lapses, the allocations have stirred mistrust.”He further lamented that some of the allocated lands have not been used for farming by the original allottees but rather sublet for profit.

The governor, who condemned the recent violence and called for calm and restraint from all parties, assured residents that his administration would strengthen mediation efforts and adopt further measures to ensure peaceful coexistence.He reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting security and social harmony across Bauchi State, emphasising that peace remained a shared responsibility among government, community leaders, and citizens alike.

Mohammed, however, announced the formation of a high-level committee comprising land officers, traditional leaders, and security officials to review land allocations, demarcate boundaries, and protect designated cattle routes and grazing reserves. He emphasised that any allocation contributing to instability might be revoked.The governor praised the efforts of security agencies and local leaders, including Alhaji Bala, a prominent Fulani elder known for championing peace across Bauchi Central.Mohammed concluded by stressing the need for mutual understanding, noting that both farmers and herders play a vital role in sustaining the state’s economy through informal yet indispensable means.A closed-door session with community stakeholders followed the public address, aimed at charting a path for lasting peace.