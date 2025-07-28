Babcock University Graduates 3,229 Students, Records 241 First Class Honours 

Funmi Ogundare

It was celebration all the way, weekend, as Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, recorded 241 first class graduates in various faculties out of the 3,229 students that graduated from the institution.

A breakdown of the graduating students showed 2,543 undergraduates and 686 postgraduate students, a cohort that includes 217 PhD, 30 MPhil, 359 Master’s, and 80 Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) awardees.

Miss Fatima Lawal of the Faculty of Law, emerged the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.97.

Speaking at the 23rd undergraduate and 14th postgraduate convocation ceremony for the award of degrees, prizes of honorary doctorate degrees, the President/Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, whose tenure is expiring in December 1, emphasised on its achievements and inspiring students success stories including research, expanding access to quality education, staff development and motivation, bolstering community bonds through university engagement, exceptional medical initiatives, among others.

He explained that 20 open-heart surgeries, 22 paediatric cardiac catheterisations, spine surgeries, neurosurgeries, joint replacements, GI endoscopies, and renal dialysis procedures were successfully performed at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), a testament to the institution’s rising stature as a top-tier medical facility.

“From inception to the establishment of our Cardiac Centre, we have raised the bar in healthcare delivery,” Prof. Tayo stated. “We’re saving lives and training professionals in world-class environments.”

He noted the university’s commitment towards its host community, adding that it has invested in scholarships for indigenes, infrastructure development projects, free medical outreaches and providing health screenings and consultations.

“We are not just building graduates; we are building bridges with our community,” the VC said.

To the graduating students, Tayo stated, “Let your knowledge serve justice. Let your talents solve problems. Let your values inspire hope. Be fearless. Be kind. Be Babcock.”

University’s Pro-Chancellor, Pastor Istifanus Ishaya, called on the graduating Class of 2025 to go beyond academic achievement and embrace lives of purpose, service, and ethical leadership in a rapidly changing world. Speaking on the theme,’ Beyond Degrees: Building Impactful Lives in a Changing World’,

Ishaya advised them to rise above the pursuit of wealth and titles, and instead focus on nation-building and service. ” Let your education be a tool for transformation, not just of your own life, but of the society you are called to serve.”

Recognising the need for global relevance, the Pro-Chancellor underscored the importance of strategic partnerships with industries, international universities, and research bodies.

” These partnerships enrich our curriculum, expand our students’ horizons and position Babcock as a hub for ethical leadership and innovation in Africa,” he said.

He thanked local and international partners for their continued support in advancing academic and societal development.

In his commencement speech, Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Zimbabwean businessman and founder and CEO of Sakunda Holdings, explained that graduation is not the destination, but the beginning of a purposeful journey. “Standing is not enough. You have been given the power to walk, now use it,” he told the graduating students, highlighting that the knowledge and mentorship they received must translate into action.

He encouraged graduates to take ownership of their future, emphasising that their success will not only reflect on them but also on the institution. “The quality of your lecturers will be recognized by how you walk,” he said, adding that their achievements will showcase the excellence of Babcock University to the world.

He also urged Nigerian graduates to explore the vast opportunities on entrepreneurship and national service within their country. “Nigeria is probably the biggest market in Africa. I encourage you to venture into businesses, open manufacturing industries, and develop innovative technologies,” he said.

Tagwirei warned against the temptation to drift away from the values instilled during their time at the university. “Don’t walk away from the temple. Your walk should lead you into it,” he urged, stressing the importance of maintaining spiritual grounding and moral integrity after graduation.