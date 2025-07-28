At NSChE Lecture, Ex-NNPC Chief, Yar’Adua, Seeks Less Reliance on Expatriates

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Abubakar Yar’Adua, at the weekend called for less reliance on expatriates to the detriment of Nigerian professionals, especially engineers.

Yar’Adua made the call at a public lecture held in his honour to mark his 76th birthday in Abuja, organised by the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE), FCT/Nasarawa chapter. The NSChE is a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

The event was themed: “Artificial Intelligence as a Catalyst for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Productivity in the Digital Age”.

In his remarks, Yar’Adua urged citizens not to lose hope in the country, noting that a prosperous Nigeria would benefit all, but decried the country’s continued reliance on foreign professionals in vital industries despite decades of local capacity-building.

He said: “My uncle graduated as a civil engineer in 1952. Imagine, up till now, we are still bringing expats. During his time, most of the expats we are bringing, were not even born. But up till now, we bring them. After two years, the roads have collapsed again. So what’s really happening? It’s the supervision.”

Speaking to the young people at the event, Yar’Adua stressed the importance of humility in learning and the value of asking questions when necessary, highlighting the importance of honesty and discipline.

He also expressed optimism about Nigeria’s development potential, urging leaders to prioritise national interest over personal gains.

He added: “God has blessed Nigeria with everything it needs to develop to the highest standard. Our leaders must focus on progress, not their pockets.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and a former Group Executive Director (GED), Corporate Services at NNPC, Ibrahim Abba, described Yar’Adua as a visionary engineer who brought transformative changes during his time at the national oil company.

According to him, Yar’Adua spent most of his career in the downstream sector before transitioning to the upstream segment towards the end of his service at NNPC, where he discharged his duties excellently. Abba, praised Yar’Adua’s commitment to integrity, mentorship, and excellence.

Abba noted that beyond his professional accomplishments, Yar’Adua had mentored many within and outside the engineering field, contributing to national development through quiet but impactful leadership.

In his intervention, the guest speaker at the event, Makama Abdullahi, highlighted the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. He called on government institutions and industry leaders to invest in AI research and digital infrastructure that will empower local talent.

“AI is not the future; it is the present. If Nigeria does not embrace it now, we will be left behind,” Makama said. He urged engineers and scientists to not only adopt digital tools but also lead in creating indigenous solutions that address local challenges.

He commended Yar’Adua for his distinguished leadership in the energy sector and his legacy of grooming professionals who are contributing to national growth, stressing that the gathering reflected the impact one person can make when guided by vision, integrity, and a commitment to nation-building.

The guest speaker, who is of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, explained that AI offers numerous advantages in business and learning environments, but said unregulated use could lead to dependency and intellectual laziness among students.