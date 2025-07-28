ADC Laments APC’s ‘Fiscal Vandalism’, Demands Full Audit of Loans in Last 10 Years

*Says National Assembly now rubber stamp

*Insists Tinubu mortgaging Nigeria’s future with incessant borrowing

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday expressed outrage over what it described as “fiscal vandalism” by the President Bola Tinubu administration, following the approval of yet another $21 billion in foreign loans by the National Assembly.

ADC said the new wave of borrowing will drive Nigeria’s public debt beyond N200 trillion before the end of the year, with no corresponding development or economic revival to justify it.



In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC accused Tinubu of surpassing his predecessor by mortgaging the country’s future in mountains of debts in the name of economic reform.

The party also slammed the National Assembly for acting as a rubber stamp, saying lawmakers have abdicated their duty to protect Nigerians from the consequences of unsustainable debt.



ADC said it was deeply concerned by the Tinubu administration’s dangerous obsession with borrowing.

It said, “What Nigerians are witnessing, following the approval of a fresh $21 billion in foreign loans, is nothing short of a calculated decision to mortgage the country’s future just to cover up the failures of today.

“Under President Buhari, Nigeria borrowed an average of N4.7 trillion per year, and even that caused widespread concern. But under President Tinubu, borrowing has jumped to N49.8 trillion per year. In just two years, this administration has borrowed more than 10 times what Buhari borrowed in the same timeframe.



“At this rate, Nigeria’s total public debt will crash through N200 trillion before the end of the year. We are speeding toward a financial cliff, and those in charge seem to have no brakes, thinking they can borrow their way out of economic problems that require more thoughtful actions and greater fiscal discipline.”

According to the ADC spokesman, supporters of the government like to argue that Tinubu’s borrowing is smaller in dollar terms, just $1.7 billion annually, compared to Buhari’s $4.15 billion.



However, he said, “But that argument collapses the moment we look at the exchange rate. With the naira now in free fall, again thanks to this administration’s poor policy choices, these same loans are costing the country far more. When converted to naira, Tinubu’s foreign borrowing amounts to N25.5 trillion every year, more than Buhari’s annual average of N2.2 trillion.

“What we are witnessing is the deepening of a debt trap created by economic mismanagement and a collapsed currency. Since the APC took over in 2015, our total public debt has grown from N12.6 trillion to over N149 trillion in 2025. Over $35 billion has been borrowed from external lenders alone in the last decade of the APC.



“This is nearly 12 times more in just 10 years. Our debt to the World Bank has tripled. What we owe in Eurobonds has grown eleven times over. And now, this government wants to borrow even more, pushing our foreign debt ceiling to $67 billion.

“This reckless borrowing, repeated year after year, with no plan to repay it, and no effort to use it productively, will leave our children repaying debts that they did not incur or benefit from. The debts have continued to mount, but infrastructures have remained poor, universities are still grossly underfunded, hospitals are still ill-equipped and electricity supply is as poor as ever.



“So, what exactly are these loans used for? This is the question that Nigerians expect the National Assembly to ask. Instead, it has continued to approve these loans without asking the hard questions, without demanding a plan, and without standing up for the Nigerian people.”

Quoting the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, ADC stated that the cost of Tinubu’s borrowing was already crushing the very backbone of the economy, explaining that small businesses can no longer access credit.



Abdullahi stated, “Investors are losing confidence and pulling out. And because over 60 per cent of our national income is now used to service debt, the government is turning to ordinary Nigerian families and taxing them beyond their limits. While other countries are fighting to reduce their debts, the APC is taking out more loans.

”The recent devaluation of the naira should have reduced the need for external borrowing, but instead, the government has treated it as an excuse to borrow even more.”



ADC demanded a full disclosure of all loan agreements signed over the past 10 years by APC and the Tinubu government, stating that Nigerians have a right to know the terms, interest rates, payment timelines, and final recipients of the loans.

It stated, “We also call on President Tinubu to put an end to this fiscal recklessness, and focus instead on meaningful reform, by investing wisely, and spending responsibly. The era of borrowing to cover policy failures must come to an end.”